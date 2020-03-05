Louisville goes into ACC tournament with seeding clarity

After winning its first ACC regular season championship outright for the first time in program history, Louisville women’s basketball turns its attention to the ACC tournament. The Cardinals (27-3 overall, 16-2 in the ACC) begin play as the number-one seed Friday, March 6 against the winner of eight-seed Syracuse or nine-seed Virginia.

Louisville coach Jeff Walz doesn’t think his team can improve its seeding solely by winning the conference tournament. The Cardinals were projected as a two-seed in ESPN’s latest bracketology.

“With watching what the reveal came out with, we are going to need someone else to lose,” Walz said. “There is no way we are going to change our seeding unless those top four lose, which I’m not expecting them to lose.”

South Carolina, Maryland, Baylor and Oregon were projected as one seeds.

Even if the potential of a one-seed is off the table, Louisville still has plenty to play for in regards to the NCAA tournament. The Cardinals are eyeing the Fort Wayne region, which would host the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight rounds.

Louisville lost in the round of 32 at the KFC Yum! Center in 2016, so Walz calls looking past the first two rounds foolish.

“If we can do what we are supposed to do and continue to win a few ball games, then it would be nice to be in the Fort Wayne region where our fans can come up,” Walz said. “That’s if we win the first two ball games.”

Walz wants his team to be focused on themselves heading into the conference tournament. Syracuse and Virginia played on Thursday.

“We have to keep playing as a team and trusting the coaching staff,” junior Dana Evans said. “They come up with great game plans every game, if we keep trusting them and keep putting the work in, staying present, I think we will be fine.”