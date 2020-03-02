Louisville Basketball Ranked No. 10 in AP Poll

The Louisville Cardinals men's basketball team has moved up a spot in the Associated Press Top 25 College Basketball poll to No. 10 in the country. This is their first time in the AP Top 10 since Week 15, and the 14th time this season that the Cards have been ranked in the top 10.

This comes despite going 1-1 this past week with a road loss to Florida State but a home win against Virginia Tech. This is due to both Duke and Creighton, who were ranked ahead of Louisville last week, not having good weeks on the hardwood.

The Blue Devils went 0-2 this past week with a 113-101 OT loss at Wake Forest then following that up with another road loss, this time at Virginia to the tune of 52-50. The Blue Jays of Creighton played in just one matchup this week, albeit it was a spectacular one for all the wrong reasons. They fell on the road 91-71 to unranked St. John's, a team who was .500 on the season and just 1-6 against AP Top 25 teams heading into the game.

Full Week 18 AP Top 25 Poll:

1. Kansas

2. Gonzaga

3. Dayton

4. Baylor

5. San Diego State

6. Kentucky

7. Florida State

8. Seton Hall

9. Maryland

10. Louisville

11. Creighton

12. Duke

13. Oregon

14. Villanova

15. BYU

16. Michigan State

17. Auburn

18. Iowa

19. Ohio State

20. Penn State

21. Houston

22. Virginia

23. Illinois

24. Wisconsin

25. Michigan

