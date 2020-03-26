Louisville Report
Louisville Falls Early in Sports Illustrated NCAA Tournament Projection

Matthew McGavic

With the 2020 NCAA Division I men's basketball Tournament having been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many have put forth their attempt at projecting not only how the NCAA Tournament field would have looked, but also how the tournament would have played out.

Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde gave his own projection of how March Madness would have unfolded, using the bracket that SI's Three Man Weave put together. Ultimately, they placed the placed the Cardinals in the West Region as the No. 4 seed, going up against the No. 13 seeded Vermont Catamounts who received the American East's automatic bid after their conference tournament was cancelled.

How far does Forde think the Cards will advance in the tournament? Well, not very far. He predicts that Louisville will go one-and-done and fall to the Catamounts in the opening round of the Tournament.

Considering how Louisville was trending towards the end of the season, it's not inconceivable that the Cards would be a trendy pick for an opening round upset. They had lost 4 of their last 7 heading into the ACC Tournament, with the health of starting center Malik Williams in question.

Still this was a team that had Final Four potential, and going by this field I personally would have loved to see a potential Round of 32 matchup with the Cincinnati Bearcats.

Below is Forde's full NCAA Tournament projection:

forde-2020-tournament-simulation

What do you think? Could Louisville have made a deep run? Do you agree with Forde? Tell us what you think in the comments section below!

