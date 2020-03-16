Louisville Report
Report: Louisville In Contact With Quinnipiac Grad Transfer Kevin Marfo

Matthew McGavic

Despite the travel restrictions mandated by the NCAA in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Chris Mack and co. still are hitting the recruiting trail in any way they can. 

The University of Louisville men's basketball program has "been in contact" with former Quinnipiac Bobcats forward Kevin Marfo according to Rivals.com's Corey Evans. He placed his name in the transfer portal back on Mar. 14.

Marfo is sure to be a hot grad-transfer target, as he led all of Division I in rebounding with 13.3 boards per game. Despite being listed at 6'8" and 245lbs, he is extremely skilled at using his body to find his way to get to the basketball.

He spent his freshman campaign at George Washington where ehe averaged just 2.7 points per game. He chose to transfer to Quinnipiac in the following offseason, sitting out his sophomore year and choosing to redshirt. His redshirt sophomore year saw moderate improvement as he averaged 5.4 points and 7.5 rebounds, before exploding this previous season with his D1-leading rebound total as well as 10.2 points per game.

The competition to land Marfo will be fierce. According to Evans, he has also been in contact with Texas Tech, Xavier, Nebraska, Texas A&M, Arkansas, San Diego State, Arizona State, Oklahoma State, St John’s, Penn State, Wichita State, Boston College and Virginia Tech.

