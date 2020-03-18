Louisville NCAA Rewind: March 18th

With the 2020 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament cancelled, Louisville Report will go back in time to recap all of the University of Louisville men's basketball's NCAA Tournament games from each date in March and early April. Special thanks to Sports-Reference.com for boxscores and the Courier-Journal for newspaper archives.

Louisville's March 15th NCAA Tournament Record: 7-1

1961: Louisville defeats Morehead State 83-61

Just one day after Louisville came one point short in their upset attempt of No. 1 overall Ohio State, the Cardinals ended their 1961 season on a high note with an 83-61 trouncing of the Morehead State Eagles in the Mideast Regional Third Place game at Freedom Hall.

While the game came and went without the Cards hoisting a trophy, at least one player would etch his name into the Louisville history books.

A 28 point and 13 field goal performance from senior John Turner would extend his UofL single-season field goal record to 277, 14 more than Charlie Tyra had made back in 1956. It would not be until the 1979-80 that this record would be broken, with Darrell Griffith's 349 field goals shattering Turner's record.

The Cardinals were never really threatened by the Eagles at any point in the game. Louisville took a 47-23 lead into halftime, leading by as much as 25 and as little as 16 in the second half. Also assisting Turner's effort for the Cards were double doubles from both Bud Olsen (20 points/12 rebounds) and Fred Sawyer (16 points/13 rebounds).

1967: Kansas defeats Louisville 70-68

A season that had so much promise at ended with a collapse down the stretch, as the AP No. 2 ranked Louisville Cardinals fell 70-68 to the No. 3 ranked Kansas Jayhawks in the 1967 Midwest Region Third Place game.

Entering the final game of the regular season, Louisville had 23-2 record under their belt with losses to just Southern Illinois & Cincinnati. However a 6 point defeat at the hands of the Wichita State Shockers in the regular season finale and a pair of two point losses to SMU & Kansas would see the Cards end their season on a three game losing streak.

The chief reason for their defeat against the Jayhawks was their inability to slow down Kansas guard Jo Jo White. The Cards threw out a 1-3-1 zone, something they had hardly done all season, for most of the game in order to try and stop White. However that didn't stop him from netting 22 points on 11-22 shooting.

The loss came in lieu of four Cardinals scoring in double digits, including a 16 point/17 rebound double double from Wes Unseld.

1972: Louisville defeats Kansas State 72-65

Despite a furious second half comeback, the No. 4 ranked Louisville Cardinals held off the unranked Kansas State Wildcats long enough to escape with a 72-65 victory and advance to their second Final Four in school history and their first since 1959.

Louisville had been up by as much as 20 in the first half of the contest, and took a 42-26 lead into halftime. However Kansas State would no two out quietly, storming back in the second half and cutting the Cardinals lead to just three multiple times.

Despite not hauling in a single rebound, senior guard Jim Price still put in a hefty contribution to the victory with 25 points on 11-16 shooting. Picking up the slack onto boards, Ron Thomas hauled in 14 rebounds with 18 points to boot.

Before Lon Kruger went on to coach his alma mater as well as others, he led his Wildcats in a 14 point scoring effort with 8 of them coming from the foul line.

1982: Louisville defeats Minnesota 67-61

A pair of gutsy performances from the Cardinals against the Golden Gophers helped extend their 1982 Final Four run, as No. 3 seeded Louisville pulled off the upset against No. 2 seed Minnesota to the tune of 67-61 and advance to the Elite Eight.

Lancaster Gordon led all scorers with 23 points on a blistering 10-14 shooting night as well as 3-4 from eh charity stripe. Even more impressive was the play of Derek Smith. While he scored 17 to be the runner-up to Gordon, he did so in just 22 minutes played because of foul trouble while also posting a team high 6 rebounds and 3 steals.

Rodney McCray and sixth man Charles Jones might not have lit up the scoreboard as they combined 14 points, but they were instrumental to victory due to their defensive efforts. All-Big Ten selection Randy Brewer might have scored 22 for the Gophers, but 14 of those came in the first half. McCray and Jones would double team him throughout the second half, leaving him without a point over a 13:47 minute span.

"They clogged up the inside and didn't let me have the movement I had in the first half," Brewer said.

1984: Louisville defeats Tulsa 69-67

A second half Golden Hurricane rally was not enough to thwart the inevitable upset, as the No. 5 seeded Louisville Cardinals survived and advanced past No. 4 seeded Tulsa 69-67. The victory marked Louisville's sixth Sweet 16 appearance in a 7 year span, with only the North Carolina Tar Heels matching the accomplishment. It also set them up with a a rematch against Kentucky in Rupp Arena.

Louisville took a comfortable 41-28 lead into halftime thanks primarily to some awful shooting from Tulsa. The Golden Hurricanes shot just 26.5%, was out-rebounded 28-18 and only connected on 10 of their 18 free throws.

Then thanks to sloppy ball handling on UofL's behalf and poor free throw shooting, Tulsa was able to trim the deficit to just 1 with 34 seconds left and heading to the foul line. Tulsa could only sink 1 of the 2 to force a tie, but Louisville wanted no part of overtime.

Denny Crum switched to a 1-4 offense and opted to hold the ball for the final buzzer beating shot. This task was given to Milt Wagner, sinking the game winning jumper as time expired. Wagner, Charles Jones and Lancaster Gordon combined for 47 points on 16-29 shooting and 15-22 at the charity stripe.

1989: Louisville defeats Arkansas 93-84

Behind one of the most complete performances in LaBradford Smith's collegiate career, the No. 4 seeded Louisville Cardinals advanced to their 9th Sweet 16 in 12 years behind a 93-84 victory over the No. 5 seeded Arkansas Razorbacks.

Everywhere on the floor, Smith made his impact felt in front of an NCAA Second Round record 37,444 fans at the Hoosier Dome. He came away with a game high 26 points, 8 assists and 3 steals while also hauling in 4 rebounds.

Smith called it "one of the best" games he had ever played, saying "They were sagging inside a lot and that left me open on the side, so I just stepped up and shot it."

Louisville also had a phenomenal performance from senior big man Pervis Ellison, who came just 2 assists shy of a 21 point & 15 rebound triple double.

"I was really impressed with Pervis' passing," head coach Denny Crum said. "He made some great passes, and when your star plays that way, that shows his character and his unselfishness and sets the tone for the whole team."

1994: Louisville defeats Boise State 67-58

Despite some latter half life from Boise State, the Broncos were merely delaying the inevitable as the No. 3 seeded Louisville Cardinals held off their equestrian counterparts long enough to capture a 67-58 victory in the opening round of the 1994 NCAA Tournament.

For a while, a blowout seemed like the likely result as Louisville took a 12 point lead into halftime and led by as much as 47-25 early in the second half. But thanks to some Cardinals turnovers and a shooting barrage by the Broncos, Boise State trimmed it to just 62-58 with 28.6 seconds to go.

"At this time of year no one is going to quit, and you have to give Boise State credit for their hustle."

The Broncos didn't quit, but neither did Louisville. Despite going 4-6 in the final 30 seconds at the foul line, the Cardinals came up with a pair of major offensive rebounds to deny Boise State any chance at completing their comeback.

Four of Louisville's starters finished in double figures, led by Clifford Rozier's team high 18 points and game high 14 rebounds. DeJuan Wheat was the only starter to not break double digits.

2005: Louisville defeats Louisiana-Lafayette 68-62

Louisville kicked off their 2005 Final Four run with a bumpy contest against Louisiana-Lafayette, as the No. 4 seeded Cardinals barely squeaked past the No. 13 seeded Ragin' Cajuns in Nashville.

The Cards might have been outshot by the Cajuns from every on the court, but defense and clutch free throw shooting from Francisco Garcia paved the way to victory for Louisville. Louisiana turned the ball over 18 times (7 more than Louisville), and Garcia going a perfect 9-9 from the free throw line with scene of them coming in the final two minutes. He finished with a game high 27 points on 8-20 shooting.

"We just didn't make plays down the stretch and Louisville did," Louisiana-Lafayette coach Robert Lee said.

Larry O'Bannon & Taquan Dean also had double digit days with 13 & 12 points respectively, with Ellis Myles also having a team high 9 rebounds and 4 assists.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp