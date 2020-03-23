Louisville NCAA Rewind: March 23rd

With the 2020 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament cancelled, Louisville Report will go back in time to recap all of the University of Louisville men's basketball's NCAA Tournament games from each date in March and early April. Special thanks to Sports-Reference.com for boxscores and the Courier-Journal for newspaper archives.

Louisville's March 23rd NCAA Tournament Record: 2-3

1972: UCLA defeats Louisville 96-77

Louisville's quest for their first national championship ran into a proverbial brick wall, as the AP No. 4 ranked Cardinals just simply could not overcome the Goliath that was the No. 1 ranked UCLA Bruins despite being a Goliath themselves.

All-American guard Jim Price did everything he could for he Cardinals, scoring a team high 30 points & 5 rebounds on 11-13 shooting and 8-9 at the foul line.

However his efforts were negated by a legendary performance on the other side of the court. Future Naismith Hall of Famer Bill Walton dominated Louisville on the interior, scoring 33 points and hauling in 21 rebounds. Thanks to his efforts the Bruins out-rebounded the Cardinals by 20, with Walton having almost as many boards as the entire Louisville team.

"Walton is amazing," head coach Denny Crum said. "He is good at some things that even Lew Alcindor didn't do in college."

Louisville finished with just one additional double double digit scorer with Henry Bacon's 15, while the Bruins had three outside of Walton.

1997: North Carolina defeats Louisville 97-74

Even with DeJuan Wheat giving everything he had despite an injury, it was not enough to thwart a seemingly inevitable out come as the sixth-seeded Cardinals miracle run to the Elite Eight came to a close at the hands of the North Carolina Tar Heels.

There was concern that Wheat might not even see the court due to a severe ankle sprain sustained in their previous game against Texas. However it was clear that he was not 100%, as he netted just 6 points in his school-record 136th consecutive start.

Even if he was completely healthy, it might not have been enough to change the outcome of the game. Led by Antawn Jamison & Vince Carter, North Carolina had a well balanced scoring attack that saw six players finish in double digits.

"They're big time," UofL's Nate Johnson said.

While the Cardinals had five players finish in double figures themselves, it did not match the ferocity of their Heels counterparts. Alex Sanders led the charge for Louisville with 20 points on 8-15 shooting.

2003: Butler defeats Louisville 79-71

Just two days after winning their first NCAA Tournament game since 1997, the fourth-seeded Cardinals found themselves on the wrong end of March Madness, getting upset by the No. 12 seeded Butler Bulldogs.

In a game that was statistically fairly even, the biggest difference came from beyond the arc. Butler sank 14 of their 22 three point attempts, with 12 of them coming from Mike Monserez & Darnell Archey (12-16). Neither of them connected on a two point basket.

"To me, this isn't a low note," head coach Rick Pitino said. "We played a very good game tonight. I'm not disappointed at all. Butler was better."

While not as hot as Butler was, the Cardinals also had a decent shooting night as well. Louisville shot 51.9% from the field and went 11-25 on three point attempts. Reece Gaines, Luke Whitehead & Francisco Garcia combined 56 of Louisville's 71 points.

2008: Louisville defeats Oklahoma 78-48

Despite being led but the Big 12's Freshman of the Year (and soon to be Naismith & Wooden Player of the Year), the sixth-seeded Oklahoma Sooners did not have an upset in the Cards as No. 3 seeded Louisville trounced them in the Round of 32.

This was a game that was over from the moment the ball was tipped. Head coach Rick Pitino's full court press defense denied the Sooners any rhythm on offense, while Louisville seemingly could not miss their shots. By the time halftime came, the Cards had a commanding 44-22 lead and 10 players had already scored.

:Have you seen that movie 'Angels in the Outfield'? Well this was 'Angels on the Basketball Court'," quipped Derrick Caracter after the win.

Blake Griffin, who came into this game averaging 14.7 PPG & 9.1 RPG, was held to just 8 & 7 against the Cardinals. Oklahoma as a whole shot just 31.9% and committed 16 turnovers.

Meanwhile on the other end, Louisville turned their suffocating defense into easy offense. They shot 59.3% form the field and 9-17 on three point attempts while assisting on 24 of their 32 made baskets.

2013: Louisville defeats Colorado State

Louisville's' 2013 title run started with a pair of blowouts, as the No. 1 overall seeded Cardinals routed the eighth-seeded Colorado State Rams in Rupp Arena to advance to the Sweet 16.

Louisville turned Colorado State's biggest strengths around on them to show how dominant they truly were. Heading into this game, The Rams led the NCAA in rebounding margin at 12.4. Louisville won the rebounding battle 29-24. Colorado State also was 12th in turnovers at just 10.9 per game. The Cards forced them cough it 20 times for a season high.

"If you asked me the biggest improvement of this team over the second half of the season, it would be how much they pay attention to the strengths and weaknesses of the opposition," head coach Rick Pitino said.

Louisville's backcourt set the pace, as Russ Smith & Peyton Siva combined for 29 of Louisville's 55 attempts while combining for 37 points and 7 assists. Smith would also go 9-10 at the free throw line.

