Louisville NCAA Rewind: March 24th

With the 2020 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament cancelled, Louisville Report will go back in time to recap all of the University of Louisville men's basketball's NCAA Tournament games from each date in March and early April. Special thanks to Sports-Reference.com for boxscores and the Courier-Journal for newspaper archives.

Louisville's March 24th NCAA Tournament Record: 4-3

1980: Louisville defeats UCLA 59-54

Behind a heroic performance from Darrell Griffith and phenomenal team play from Louisville as a whole, the two-seeded Cardinals overcame a late deficit to strike down the No. 8 seeded UCLA Bruins and claim their first national championship.

Wooden Award winner Darrell Griffith had one more masterful performance before his University of Louisville career was set to end. Despite the Bruins playing tight defense on him all night, the senior guard from Male HS was too much to contain as he went off for a game-high 23 points on 9-16 shooting and 5-8 free throws.

"Aw, this is a great feeling, man," Griffith said after the title-clinching victory. "This is what I wanted since I came to Louisville."

While Griffith kept the Cards in the game, it was team play down the stretch that sealed the deal. With only 4:12 to go, UCLA led 54-50 with the Bruins on the fast break.

"I admit it, I was worried," said Wiley Brown after the game.

But Jerry Eaves hustled back on defense and altered the shot of UCLA's Kiki Vandeweghe, with Wiley Brown hauling in the resulting rebound. Eaves & Griffith then fired off the next six points to take the lead in the closing minutes, with Rodney McCray prowling the pant to deny a Bruins comeback, and Derek Smith hitting the free throws to ice the game.

1983: Louisville defeats Arkansas 65-63

Thanks to a furious second half comeback, Louisville's 1983 Final Four run was kept alive for the No. 1 seeded Cardinals, as they took down the the fourth-seeded Arkansas Razorbacks to set up the 1983 "Dream Game" vs. Kentucky.

Trailing by as much as 16 points in the first half and down 10 at halftime, Louisville slowly chipped into the lead despite going nearly seven minutes in the second half without scoring. It all reaching the climax with the Cardinals and Razorbacks tied at 63 a piece and only 13 seconds left on the clock.

In just that short span, Louisville got off five shots. The first was a jumper by Milt Wagner that missed. Charles Jones then went for the tip in, and also missed. With a mass of bodies both Louisville and Arkansas alien swarming the paint, Scooter McCray refused to quit. He would attempt three more tip-ins before one would finally fall at the buzzer and send the Cards to the next round.

McCray finished with 17 points on 7-12 shooting, trailing only Lancaster Gordon's 19 on 9-12 from the field.

1988: Oklahoma defeats Louisville 108-98

Thanks in part to some red-hot perimeter shooting, the No. 1 seeded Oklahoma Sooners dispatched the fifth-seeded Cardinals in a barnburner of a Sweet 16 matchup.

Oklahoma's 108 points were at the time the most ever surrendered by a UofL team, and a large chunk of it was due to their three point shooting prowess. The Sooners went 10-19 from beyond the arc while Louisville could only muster half that total.

As a whole, both teams shot well with the Cards shooting 58.0% and the Sooners countering it with a respectable 52.7%. However when the ball was not busy going in the basket, it was going into the hands of the opposition. Louisville forced 16 Oklahoma turnovers, but OU's pressure defense was also a determining factor in the loss as they forced the Cards to cough it up 22 times.

"They have one heck of a team," UofL's Herbert Crook said. "We played as hard as we could, but we just ran into

Pervis Ellison gave it his best with a 23 point/14 rebound double double, but was negated by a 34 point game from OU's All-American center Stacey King.

1989: Illinois defeats Louisville 83-69

In a game where both sides were dealing with a myriad of injuries, the fourth-seeded Cardinals were still unable to get over the Illini-sized hump as they fell to No 1 seeded Illinois in the Sweet 16.

Illinois's Kenny Battle and Lowell Hamilton played limited minutes in the Fighting Illini's victory, as both were dealign with lower body injuries. Battle slipped in a puddle of water prior to the game and suffered a bruise on his right knee, while Hamilton fell hard to the floor after sustaining right ankle sprain.

However they were not the only ones to go down. Just two and a half minutes into the game, Louisville center Pervis Ellison collided with an Illinois player and injured his right knee. While he still played 35 minutes and was a rebound and three blocks away from a triple double, the injury had a more profound impact on his defense.

"You've got to give Illinois a lot of credit," Louisville head coach Denny Crum said. "They played exceptionally well, especially when it got tight down the stretch."

1994: Arizona defeats Louisville 82-70

Louisville's 1994 NCAA Tournament run came to an abrupt end at the hands of Arizona, as the No. 2 seeded Wildcats went wire-to-wire against the three-seeded Cardinals to send them home packing.

The most competitive that Louisville was all night was in the first three minutes of the game, when they forced a pair of ties with the Wildcats. Then Arizona took over, and it was never really competitive at any other point. The Wildcats lead by 9 at halftime, and by 16 with 1:22 left in the game.

Poor shooting by Louisville was to blame for them not advancing. The Cards shot 37.3% from the field and only 7-27 from beyond the arc. In fact, they missed 13 of their first 16 shots, and missed eight in a row during a stretch in the second half.

All five of Arizona's starters finished in double figures, led by Khalid Reeves' 29 points. Louisville only had three, with Dwayne Morton's 21 leading the charge for the Cards in his final game.

2005: Louisville defeats Washington 93-79

The Cardinals' 2005 run to the Final Four only consisted of one upset, coming against the No. 1 seeded Washington Huskies to advance to the Elite Eight.

All-Pac-12 guard and future NBA first round draft pick Nate Robinson ultimately was not a huge factor for his squad, as foul trouble limited him to just 8 points with 6 of them coming at the free throw line. While Washington's defense gave them a chance as they forced 17 Louisville turnovers, the Cardinals made the most of their chances when not surrendering them to the Huskies.

Washington took an early 25-18 advantage, but from that point on it was all Louisville. Thanks to a 21-3 run, Louisville helps build a 12 point lead at halftime and were able to hold the Huskies at bay in the latter half of play.

Balanced scoring helped keep the Huskies on their toes defensively, as Louisville finished with four double digit scorers. Francisco Garcia, Larry O'Bannon, Taquan Dean and Juan Palacious combined for 74 points and all but 6 of UofL's 31 field goals.

2012: Louisville defeats Florida 72-68

Louisville's improbable run to the 2012 Final Four reached a crescendo against Florida, as the fourth-seeded Cardinals capitalized on halftime adjustments to come back and take down the No. 7 seeded Gators and advance to their 9th Final Four in school history.

Facing his former assistant in Billy Donovan, head coach Rick Pitino and his Cardinals went into the half down by 8. The Gators had bombarded the Cards all half, hitting 8 three pointers in 11 tries. Because of this, he made the call to abandon his 2-3 zone defense and go to man.

It worked to perfection, as Florida shot 0-9 in the second half from beyond the arc, and Louisville mounted a comeback. Freshman forward Chane Behanan scored 13 of his 17 points in the second half, and Russ Smith took over when Peyton Siva fouled with 4 minutes to go.

"I never wanted a Final Four more than for these guys," Pitino said.

Smith & Behanan finished as the game's two leading scorers with 19 & 17 points respectively.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp