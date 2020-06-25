Louisville Report
Louisville offers Class of 2022 point guards Dylan Andrews & Bruce Thornton

Matthew McGavic

Head coach Chris Mack has been extraordinarily active on the 2022 recruiting trail lately, and on Thursday he took a heavy look at some of his future on-ball guard options.

Top 30 Class of 2022 point guards Dylan Andrews and Bruce Thornton are the latest to be officially offered scholarships by the University of Louisville men's basketball program, making the announcements on Twitter.

Mack has now offered five '22 prospects over the last three days. Late Tuesday night he extended offers to four-star shooting guard Roddy Gayle Jr. & five-star power forward AJ Casey, and did the same for five-star power forward Jalen Washington on Wednesday afternoon.

A 6-foot-4 and 180-pound prospect, Andrews is one of the most sought after guards on the West Coast. Out of the now 15 offers for the five-star Los Angeles product, eight come from PAC-12 schools and just four come from schools east of the Mississippi River. He is the No. 4 player in the state of California, the No. 4 point guard and No. 15 player in the Class of 2022 according to 247Sports' in-house rankings.

A Peach State native, Thornton has also attracted a lot of attention. The four-star Alpharetta product has collected 15 offers as well, mainly from southern schools such as Georgia, Georgia Tech, Clemson and Auburn. He is the No. 2 player in the state of Georgia, the No. 7 point guard and No. 30 player in the Class of 2022 by the 247Sports Composite metric.

The Cardinals have now offered 15 prospects from the Class of 2022, and are still waiting for their first commitment.

