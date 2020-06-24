Two Top 50 Class of 2022 prospects earn Louisville offers

The University of Louisville men's basketball program might been generating their fair share of momentum in the 2021 recruiting cycle, but head coach Chris Mack continues to put in effort towards the 2022 class as well.

Late Tuesday night, the Cardinals officially offered scholarships to two Top 50 Class prospects: four-star shooting guard Roddy Gayle Jr. & five-star power forward AJ Casey.

First to announce his offer was Gayle. At 6-foot-4 & 160-pounds, he is the No. 1 player in the state of New York, the No. 6 shooting guard and No. 43 prospect in the Class of 2022 according to 247Sports' in-house rankings. Gayle is a prolific scorer, as he became a 1,000-point scorer for Lewiston Porter in Youngstown just six games into his sophomore year.

Just ten minutes later, Casey announced his offer as well. Listed at 6-foot-8 but just 180 pounds, he is the No. 1 player in the state of Illinois, the No. 5 power forward and No. 24 prospect in the Class of 2022. In his sophomore year for Chicago's Simeon HS, he averaged 22 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and three blocks per game.

Ever since June 15 when college coaches could finally make unlimited calls & texts to '22 recruits per NCAA rules, Mack has been a busy man. Including Gayle & Casey, he has offered 12 Class of 2022 prospects. He has yet to land a commitment.

