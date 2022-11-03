UofL, HC Kenny Payne Release Statements on Louisville's IARP Ruling

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The University of Louisville and current men's basketball head coach Kenny Payne have released the following statements in regards to the Independent Accountability Resolution Process releasing their ruling on the infractions case against the Cardinals:

University of Louisville

“With the IARP decision announced today, the five-year process involving the University of Louisville’s men’s basketball program has now come to an end. We are grateful to the members of the panel, led by Chairman Benck, who were fair and deliberate and who ultimately supported many of our robust arguments. While the IARP process provided the opportunity for our case to be heard by an objective panel, a five-year process is much too long. The process left the University of Louisville’s men’s basketball program in limbo and created significant competitive disadvantages. When allegations in this matter first came to light several years ago, the University took these allegations seriously and acted immediately, enacting several sweeping changes to strengthen our policies and procedures to prevent this from happening again. For our University, the Louisville community, our men’s basketball program and our passionate fans, today marks the beginning of a new chapter and we are only looking forward.”

Men's Basketball Head Coach Kenny Payne

“Since returning to Louisville in March, my focus has been – and continues to be – on the incredible young men in our basketball program. I am grateful for the leadership and effort put in by so many over the last several years to help bring this matter to a close. With this matter behind us, we are only looking ahead as we help our student-athletes achieve their dreams and build this program to the level in which our community can take pride.”

(Photo of Kenny Payne: Timothy D. Easley - Special to the Courier-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

