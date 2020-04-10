Louisville Report
Report: Louisville reaches out to Michigan transfer David DeJulius

Matthew McGavic

The University of Louisville men's basketball program is the latest to reach out to Michigan transfer David DeJulius, according to Stockrisers' Jake Weingarten.

While the Wolverines needed a transfer or two to get under the scholarship limit for next season, DeJulius was a slightly surprising addition to the transfer portal. In his sophomore season for Michigan, he averaged 7.0 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists over an average of 20.9 minutes in 31 games. When the Cardinals and Wolverines met on the hardwood back on Dec. 3, he mustered 2 points, 2 steals and an assist in 18 minutes.

The scouting report from Wolverine Digest's Brandon Brown:

"Score-first PG, can really shoot from the outside. Strong going to the basket. Worked really hard on defense last year, improved there but still needs to be better. Really solid from the free throw line and does a pretty good job getting teammates involved. Detroit kid, tough, competitive. He’s a really smart kid — great in interviews. Seemed to love playing for Juwan Howard, just kinda got squeezed due to numbers. I legitimately thought he’d be the starting point guard next year."

DeJulius isn't short on potential suitors to land his services. Since entering the portal on Apr. 6, The six-foot-zero, 190 pound guard has heard from a number of schools including Maryland, Marquette, Cincinnati, Creighton and others.

He might be a tad undersized for head coach Chris Mack's system, but following JUCO Player of the Year and Louisville signee Jay Scrubb's decision to stay in the draft process, it leaves an additional scholarship spot open with many transfer targets having already committed. Previously, the Cards had just one available scholarship with Mack planning on using it for a front court player.

DeJulius will have to sit out the 2020-21 season unless granted a waiver. However he has yet to use his redshirt and can still maintain two years of eligibility.

