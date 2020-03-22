Report: Louisville Will Start 2020-21 Season vs. WKU

The University of Louisville men's basketball team will begin the 2020-21 college basketball season against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at the KFC Yum! Center, according to CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein.

Outside of conference play, this is only the second known opponent that the Cardinals will face in the 2020-21 season, outside of their annual Battle of the Bluegrass rivalry matchup with the Kentucky Wildcats.

It is not yet known when the Cards will do battle with the Hilltoppers and Wildcats, but at least one part of their upcoming 107th season of play has been unveiled on the calendar. Louisville will head out to Las Vegas from Nov. 20-22 as part of the 2020 MGM Resorts Main Event benefitting Coaches vs. Cancer. It will be their first trip out west since 2016 when they faced Grand Canyon, and their first trip to Vegas for a tournament since 2007. The additional opponents that the Cards will face in Sin City have yet to be revealed.

Louisville holds an all-time 41-39 series advantage over Western Kentucky. They are on an 8 game winning streak vs. the Hilltoppers, and have won 25 of their last 28 games against them dating back all the way to 1962.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp