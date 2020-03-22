Louisville Report
Top Stories
Other Sports
Basketball
Football

Report: Louisville Will Start 2020-21 Season vs. WKU

Matthew McGavic

The University of Louisville men's basketball team will begin the 2020-21 college basketball season against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at the KFC Yum! Center, according to CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein.

Outside of conference play, this is only the second known opponent that the Cardinals will face in the 2020-21 season, outside of their annual Battle of the Bluegrass rivalry matchup with the Kentucky Wildcats.

It is not yet known when the Cards will do battle with the Hilltoppers and Wildcats, but at least one part of their upcoming 107th season of play has been unveiled on the calendar. Louisville will head out to Las Vegas from Nov. 20-22 as part of the 2020 MGM Resorts Main Event benefitting Coaches vs. Cancer. It will be their first trip out west since 2016 when they faced Grand Canyon, and their first trip to Vegas for a tournament since 2007. The additional opponents that the Cards will face in Sin City have yet to be revealed.

Louisville holds an all-time 41-39 series advantage over Western Kentucky. They are on an 8 game winning streak vs. the Hilltoppers, and have won 25 of their last 28 games against them dating back all the way to 1962.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tutu Atwell Ranked Eighth Best Returning WR For 2020 By ESPN

Louisville Football's Tutu Atwell Ranked Eighth Best Returning WR For College Football in 2020

Matthew McGavic

by

MatthewMcGavic

Class of 2021 OF/RHP Camden Jordan Commits To Louisville

Louisville Baseball lands another recruit for their loaded Class of 2021.

Matthew McGavic

Roster Outlook for 2020-21 Season of Louisville Men's Basketball

Here's a glimpse into the future, projecting how next season's Louisville men's basketball squad could look.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville NCAA Rewind: March 21st

Today in Louisville NCAA men's basketball Tournament history for March 21st.

Matthew McGavic

Best and Worst Moments during Louisville men's basketball 2019-20 season

Cardinals ranked 14th in final AP Poll after 24 wins in 2019-20

samdraut

Louisville NCAA Rewind: March 20th

Today in Louisville NCAA men's basketball Tournament history for March 20th.

Matthew McGavic

Jordan Nwora Named an AP Third-Team All-American

UofL forward Jordan Nwora has been named a 2019-20 Third-Team All-American by the Associated Press.

Matthew McGavic

3 Star Defensive End Victoine Brown Commits To Louisville

Louisville lands their second commitment of the 2021 recruiting cycle in defensive end Victoine Brown.

Matthew McGavic

Jordan Nwora Named 13th Best Player of 2019-20 College Basketball Season by SI

Jordan Nwora lands at No. 13 on Sports Illustrated's Top 50 College Basketball players of the 2019-2020 season.

Matthew McGavic

Even Through Unprecedented Circumstances, Dan McDonnell Still Leading Louisville Baseball

College baseball might have ended after just one month due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Dan McDonnell is still leading Louisville Baseball with the same professionalism he always has.

Matthew McGavic