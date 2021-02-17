FootballBasketballOther SportsSI.com
Jeff Walz Named to Naismith Coach of the Year Late Season Watch List

The Louisville women's basketball head coach is one of 15 coaches named to the list, and two from the ACC.
(Photo of Jeff Walz: Jared Anderson via the Atlantic Coast Conference)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville women's basketball head coach Jeff Walz has been named to the Werner Ladder Naismith Women's Coach of the Year Late Season Watch List, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Wednesday. As the name suggests, the award is presented to the nation's top Division I women's college basketball coach.

Walz is one of 15 coaches named to the list, and one of two from the Atlantic Coast Conference, joined by NC State's Wes Moore.

Despite losing five seniors from last year's team and returning just two starters, Walz has led the Cardinals to a 19-1 overall record, 12-1 in ACC play. Louisville won its first 16 games and reached No. 1 in the Associated Press and USA Today polls for the first time in program history.

Louisville boasts a 378-105 record since Walz was named the head coach in March of 2007. In the thirteen-plus seasons since his hiring, the Cardinals have nine trips to the NCAA Sweet 16, five trips to the Elite Eight, three trips to the final four and two trips to the national title game. They all have have sported four highly decorated All-Americans, 33 all-conference selections and 11 WNBA Draft picks.

Louisville entered the current week ranked No. 3 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll, and No. 2 in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll. Their next scheduled game is a road matchup against Pitt on Thursday, Feb. 18 at 8:00 p.m. EST on the ACC Network.

