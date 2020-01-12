Jeff Walz wants his team to be able to focus on all phases of the game.

Louisville women’s basketball defeated Wake Forest 75-61 at the KFC Yum! Center Jan. 12 for its eighth straight victory. The Cardinals (16-1 overall, 5-0 in the ACC) scored 28 points off of 18 turnovers, but Wake Forest outrebounded Louisville by 10, scoring 16 points on second chance opportunities.

The Louisville head coach thought his team did a great job forcing turnovers and converting on them, particularly in the first half, but was disappointed with Louisville’s rebounding problems.

“For us, you can’t really do well on one and not show up on the other,” Walz said. “That’s the challenge we are going to put in front of our kids.”

Louisville’s pressure disrupted Wake Forest’s offense throughout the first half. The visitors had six turnovers in the first quarter as Louisville took a double-digit lead in the opening 10 minutes.

The Cardinals’ best defensive sequence might have came in the final minute of the first half. Louisville’s full-court pressure forced consecutive turnovers, leading to a transition layup by Elizabeth Balogun and basket by Jazmine Jones for a 38-23 halftime lead.

Louisville won’t always use its full-court pressure. Walz said it’s determined game by game based on the opponent.

“For us, it’s more of who are we playing, what’s their personnel, what do we think our advantage is and then we try to take advantage of it,” Walz said.

Dana Evans scored a game-high 20 points for a Louisville team that shot 46.9 percent from the field. Louisville suffered several scoring droughts throughout the game, something that Walz thinks the Cardinals can fix by playing sharper offensively.

“Our tempo at the offensive end of the floor, I want to see us get into things quicker,” Walz said. “Sprint off of screens, sprint off of cuts. Not hold the ball as long. I thought we held the ball at times and got stuck.”