Louisville Women's Basketball's Matchup at Syracuse Postponed

The Cardinals once again find themselves at the mercy of COVID-19.

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Louisville women's basketball program has once again been hit by COVID-19.

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Friday night that the Cardinals’ road matchup at Syracuse, which was scheduled to take place on Sunday, Feb. 14, has been postponed.

The league stated that the postponement of the game against the Orange followed a positive COVID-19 test, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing with the Louisville program.

This season has been marred by constant postponements due to the virus, but it is the first game to get pushed in nearly one month for the Cardinals after a rocky December and January. The program has now had seven games postponed this season, and had five outright cancelled.

As a result of the announcement by the ACC, just two games remain to be rescheduled for Louisville: their home game vs. Pitt, which had previously been scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 7, and this contest. The ACC Women's Basketball Tournament is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, Mar. 3.

The No. 3 Cardinals currently sport a 19-1 record on the season, with a 12-1 record in ACC play. Their next scheduled game is a road matchup at Pitt on Thursday, Feb. 18. Tipoff will be at 7:00 p.m. EST on ACC Network Extra.

