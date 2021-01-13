NC State Postponed, Florida State Rescheduled for Louisville Women's Basketball

The Cardinals' top-three matchup with the Wolfpack is getting postponed, and they will now host the Seminoles this Sunday.

(Photo of KFC Yum! Center: Sam Upshaw Jr./Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Yet another schedule change has struck that Louisville women's basketball program, and this time, it's a big one.

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Wednesday that the Cardinals' upcoming home matchup with NC State, which was originally scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 17, has now been postponed.

This would have been a game that had serious national implications for both teams. The Cardinals and Wolfpack are both 10-0 on the season, and are No. 2 and No. 3 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll, behind Stanford who also sits at 10-0.

The postponement is a result of the NC State remaining in the ACC's COVID protocols following a positive test and subsequent contact tracing within the program that was announced back on Jan. 5.

Fortunately, the conference has a backup plan for Louisville. The Cardinals will now be hosting Florida State on the same day they were supposed to host NC State, with tipoff set for 3:00 p.m. EST.

This was also a game that has COVID's fingerprints all over it. The Cardinals and Seminoles were originally scheduled to play on Thursday, Dec. 17, only to have that game get postponed and rescheduled twice before getting moved up.

Including the game with the Wolfpack, four games remain to be rescheduled for the Cardinals: their home games vs. Pitt & NC State, and road trips against Virginia & Florida State.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp