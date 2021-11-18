Engstler, Smith Lead Louisville Past UT Martin

The duo for the Cardinals combined to score 30 of Louisville's 62 points.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Emily Engstler scored 18 of her 20 points in the first half, Kianna Smith added 10 and No. 10 Louisville cruised past UT Martin 62-30 on Wednesday night for its second consecutive victory.

Engstler began 7 of 8 from the field, including 4 of 4 from behind the arc, to jumpstart the Cardinals (2-1) toward a 32-11 halftime lead despite 36% shooting in the second quarter. The Syracuse transfer scored eight of Louisville’s first 10 points and 13 overall after one quarter. Engstler added a pair of third-quarter free throws before sitting out the final 13 minutes.

Louisville’s defense also came up big, holding the Skyhawks to 3-of-11 shooting in the second quarter in particular and forcing 11 of UTM’s 18 turnovers before halftime. The Cardinals also controlled the boards 36-24, another advantage that helped them lead by as many as 33 late in the fourth quarter.

x

x

(Photo of Ahlana Smith - Cindy Rice Shelton - Louisville Report)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter