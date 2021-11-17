Skip to main content
    • November 17, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Louisville Throttles Bellarmine in Home Opener

    The Cardinals rebound from their seasoning opening loss with a lopsided victory over the Knights.
    Author:

    LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Emily Engstler scored 12 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for No. 10 Louisville, which earned its first victory of the season in an 82-25 rout over Bellarmine on Tuesday night.

    The Cardinals (1-1) never trailed in the contest and put the game away early thanks to a 13-0 run midway through the first quarter that let them build a 24-7 lead with 2:21 left in the period.

    The lead would grow throughout the first half to a 48-14 halftime lead. By then, Engstler, a Syracuse transfer, already had her first double-double (12 points and 10 rebounds).

    After shooting just 28.6% against Arizona in 61-59 season-opening loss Friday, the Cardinals found their stroke on their homecourt. They shot 52.9% on Tuesday, with 12 of the 13 players scoring.

    Hailey Van Lith added 11 points for Louisville. Junior Norika Konno matched her career-high with 11, and senior Ahlana Smith added 10, her best performance in her two seasons at Louisville.

    The Knights (0-2) shot just 14.9 percent against their crosstown rivals. At one point, Bellarmine missed 17 of 18 shots over a nearly 14-minute stretch that included the entire third quarter. Kathleen Scott led Bellarmine with six points.

    BIG PICTURE

    Bellarmine: A second-year Division I school, the Knights could not compete against either Louisville’s quickness or size. Bellarmine committed 29 turnovers and was outrebounded 54-24.

    Read More

    Louisville: In putting on a defensive clinic against the Knights, the Cardinals kept the intensity up even as the game was well under control. It won’t produce those kinds of results every night, but it will definitely be a reason why Louisville can make a run come March.

    UP NEXT

    Bellarmine travels to Western Illinois on Saturday night.

    Louisville returns to action Wednesday night as it hosts Tennessee-Martin.

    (Photo of Ahlana Smith, Mykasa Robinson, Hailey Van Lith: Kirby Lee - USA TODAY Sports)

    You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

    Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
    Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI
    Instagram - @louisville_report

    You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

    USATSI_15812685_168388606_lowres
    Basketball

    Louisville Throttles Bellarmine in Home Opener

    52 seconds ago
    USATSI_9607056_168388606_lowres
    Football

    Depth Charts: Louisville vs. Duke

    8 hours ago
    LYUSGFOIXNEFVNXTBOERLEYAGI
    Football

    Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville DL Commit Tawfiq Thomas

    8 hours ago
    USATSI_9606738_168388606_lowres
    Football

    How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Duke Blue Devils

    9 hours ago
    USATSI_17172850_168388606_lowres
    Basketball

    Increased Energy, Effort Fuel Louisville's Win Over Navy

    10 hours ago
    thumbnail (10)
    Basketball

    Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 77, Navy 60

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_17172649_168388606_lowres
    Basketball

    What Mike Pegues, Louisville Players Said After 77-60 Win vs. Navy

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_17171983_168388606_lowres
    Basketball

    Louisville Responds to Sink Navy

    22 hours ago