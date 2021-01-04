Louisville Women's Basketball Adds Rematch With UT Martin

The Cardinals have added the Skyhawks for a rematch of an earlier season contest, replacing the postponed game vs. UNC

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Well that didn't take long.

Less than two hours after the Atlantic Coast Conference announced that Louisville women's basketball's game on Tuesday, Jan. 5 vs. North Carolina would get postponed for a third time, the program announced Sunday night that UT Martin will serve as the replacement opponent for that day. Tipoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m EST, and will be televised on the ACC Network.

"I'd like to thank Coach McMillan and Kurt McGuffin for scheduling this game with such short notice," head coach Jeff Walz said. "In a season with constant changes, we are so appreciative of UT Martin's willingness to play us at our place for a second time. It has been very challenging with so many cancellations to find teams willing to play and that have the dates available."

Back on Dec. 6, the Cardinals hosted the Skyhawks, defeating them 85-67 at the KFC Yum! Center. Louisville would open up ACC play three days later on Dec. 9 with a 73-49 win at Duke, then go nearly a month without playing due to COVID-19 issues both within the program and outside of it.

Since early December, Louisville's games against UNC, Florida State, Miami, Virginia and Pitt have all had to be postponed, with their rematch at Duke outright cancelled. The game vs. FSU has been postponed twice, and the contest against UNC has been postponed three times.

Louisville is off to a 7-0 start this season, and ranked as the No. 2 team in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll, behind only 9-0 Stanford.

