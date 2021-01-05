Three Games Rescheduled for Louisville Women's Basketball

One game gets moved up, and two previously postponed games are back on the schedule.

(Photo of KFC Yum! Center Court: Jamie Rhodes/USA TODAY Sports)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The roller coaster that is scheduling during the COVID-19 continues to press onwards, but fortunately, the Louisville women's basketball program is slowly getting games back on the schedule.

Due to several postponements around the league due to the virus, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced several schedule changes, including ones that affect the Cardinals.

Originally scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 28, Louisville will now go on the road to face Virginia Tech on Thursday, Jan. 7 at 8:00 p.m. EST on your regional sports network. The Cards were originally slated to host Pitt this Thursday, until that game was postponed due to COVID-19 issues with the Panthers.

Additionally, the ACC also announced dates for a pair of games that had been previously postponed. Louisville will now host Miami on Tuesday, Jan. 26 at 4:00 p.m. EST and Florida State on Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 2:00 p.m. EST. Tickets and parking for the original games will be valid for the rescheduled contests.

With two previously postponed games back on the schedule, just four game remain to be rescheduled: Louisville's home games against North Carolina & Pitt, and road games against Virginia & Florida State.

Louisville is off to an 8-0 start this season, and ranked as the No. 2 team in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll, behind only 9-0 Stanford.

