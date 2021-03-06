Louisville Women's Basketball to Face NC State in ACC Championship

The Cardinals will face the Wolfpack for a rematch in the conference title game in an attempt to avenge their first loss of the season.

(Photo of Dana Evans, Jeff Walz: Ethan Hyman via the Atlantic Coast Conference)

GREENSBORO, N.C. - After winning the 2020-21 Atlantic Coast Conference regular season title, the Louisville women's basketball program has a chance to take that one step further.

Taking down Syracuse in the semifinals, the No. 5 Cardinals (23-2, 14-2) are now set for a rematch with No. 3 NC State in the ACC Championship on Sunday, Mar. 7 at 12:00 p.m. EST on ESPN2.

The second-seeded Wolfpack (19-2, 12-2) overcame a 10-point fourth quarter deficit to down third-seeded Georgia Tech 66-61 in the semifinals. First Team All-ACC center Elissa Cunane led NC State with 23 points and nine rebounds.

NC State handed then-No. 1 Louisville their first loss of the season, 74-60, back on Feb. 1 at the KFC Yum! Center. Dana Evans finished with 29 points, but Louisville as a whole shot just 38.3% from the field.

After the win against the Orange, Louisville now has a 23-12 record in conference tournaments under head coach Jeff Walz. The Cardinals won the ACC Championship in 2018, reached the league's title game in 2019, and have reached six confere title games since his hiring in 2007.

The program received a bevy of league and national honors following the regular season's end last week. Senior guard Dana Evans was named the ACC Player of the Year for the second consecutive year, junior guard Mykasa Robinson was named to the All-Defensive Team, while freshmen Olivia Cochran and Hailey Van Lith were named to the All-Freshman Team.

Evans was also named a finalist for the 2021 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award, which is awarded to the top shooting guard in women's Division I college basketball, as well as a semifinalist for the Naismith Women's Trophy Player of the Year.

Walz was named a semifinalist for the Naismith Women's Basketball Coach of the Year, which is presented to the nation's top Division I women's college basketball coach.

