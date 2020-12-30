FootballBasketballOther Sports
North Carolina Rescheduled, Virginia Postponed for Louisville Women's Basketball

The Cardinals are now primed to return to the court nearly a month after their last game
(Photo of KFC Yum! Center: Sam Upshaw Jr./Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The roller coaster that is scheduling in 2020 was on full display for the Louisville women's basketball program on Wednesday.

Just two days after their game vs. North Carolina was rescheduled, only for it to be postponed for a second time the next day, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced Wednesday that the Cardinals will now host the Tar Heels on Tuesday, Jan. 5 at 2:30 p.m. EST on the ACC Network.

Conversely, the league also announced that Louisville's next game at Virginia, which had been previously scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 3, has been postponed following "positive tests, subsequent quarantining and contract tracing" within the Cavaliers' program.

The Cardinals have not seen the floor since opening up ACC play with a resounding 73-49 win at Duke back on Wednesday, Dec. 9. Two days later, Louisville had to pause all team-related activities due to a positive COVID-19 test and accompanying contact tracing measures within the program.

As a result of the pause, the Cardinals' home contests on Sunday, Dec. 13 vs. UNC, Thursday, Dec. 17 vs. Florida State and Sunday, Dec. 20 vs. Miami have had to be postponed. Makeup dates for the latter two games have yet to be announced.

Louisville was supposed to resume action on New Year's Eve at Duke, until the Blue Devils announced on Christmas they were cancelling the remainder of their 2020-21 season due to health and safety concerns stemming from COVID-19.

Louisville is off to a 5-0 start this season, and ranked as the No. 2 team in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll, behind only 7-0 Stanford.

