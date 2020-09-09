What Michael James brings to the table for Louisville

The 2021 recruiting class for the Louisville men's basketball program is now officially back up to four prospects.

Exactly one month after small forward Bryce Hopkins' decommitment from the Cardinals, head coach Chris Mack has now landed a commitment from fellow wing Michael James. He joins point guards Bobby Pettiford Jr. & Elbert "El" Ellis who committed to the Cards back in June, and combo forward Eric Van Der Heijden who committed in July.

This is a recruitment that the staff and specifically assistant coach Mike Pegues have invested a good amount of time in, and for good reason. In his junior year for Oak Ridge, the Orlando, Fla. native averaged 18.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists over 30 games.

But beyond his stat line, what else does James bring to the table for the Cards? Here is the analysis of his game from SI All-American's Director of Basketball Recruiting Jason Jordan:

"I've always liked Mike's game because I'm big on energy and effort and he's one of the most active wings in the class. His motor remains in overdrive and he's a legitimate threat on all three levels. Mike is super athletic and he's at his best when he's attacking the rim and he's got the size and strength to guard multiple positions. He's also a capable rebounder on both ends of the floor. The bottom line is that he's a guy who will help you win, which is why Chris Mack personally recruited him. Major pickup for the Cards."

Like with Van Der Heijden, this commitment encapsulates the kind of player Mack is looking for. At 6-foot-6, he has the wingspan to guard the wing but also the athleticism to stay out in front of anyone in the backcourt. Not only doe she have the size Mack wants, but he is position versatile - something that Mack puts a premium on in his system.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp