Who Louisville is Targeting in the Transfer Portal
(Photo of Chris Mack: Sam Upshaw Jr./Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - It has been less than two weeks since the season for the Louisville men's basketball program officially came to a close, but there have already been a ton of moving parts as it pertains to next season's roster.
The day after Selection Sunday, sophomore forward Aidan Igiehon entered the transfer portal. Then after the news that assistant coach Dino Gaudio would not return, signees guard Bobby Pettiford & forward Eric Van Der Heijden were granted their release from their National Letters of Intent.
For next season, Louisville is still welcoming former Miami forward Matt Cross, JUCO signee point guard El Ellis, and high school signees forward Michael James & center Roosevelt Wheeler, leaving them with 12 scholarship spots filled and one open.
However, the roster consisting of players currently on campus might not be finalized just yet. While senior forward/center Malik Williams decided to come back for another season, graduate transfer guards Carlik Jones & Charles Minlend have yet to make a decision. Not to mention that sophomore guard David Johnson could still leave for the NBA Draft.
All that being said, head coach Chris Mack and his remaining staff has been incredibly active in the transfer portal. They've reached out to several prospects in attempts to put together a high-quality roster that will allow Louisville to get back to the NCAA Tournament.
Below is the current list of players in the transfer portal that Louisville has reportedly reached out to (as of Mar. 25:
Mason Faulkner
Position: Point Guard
Measurables: 6-1, 190
Previous School: Western Carolina
2020-21 Stat Line: 16.9 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 4.8 apg, 45.5 FG%, 35.5 3PT%, 76.2 FT%
College Accolades: All SoCon Third Team (2020-21), All SoCon First Team (2019-20), 2020 SoCon All-Tournament Team
Justin Powell
Position: Shooting Guard
Measurables: 6-6, 205
Previous School: Auburn
2020-21 Stat Line: 11.7 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 4.7 apg, 42.9 FG%, 44.2 3PT%, 76.5 FT%
College Accolades: N/A
Armaan Franklin
Position: Shooting Guard
Measurables: 6-4, 195
Previous School: Indiana
2020-21 Stat Line: 11.4 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 2.1 apg, 42.9 FG%, 42.4 3PT%, 74.1 FT%
College Accolades: Academic All-Big Ten (2020-21), Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Week (12/23/19)
Jarrod West
Position: Point Guard
Measurables: 5-11, 181
Previous School: Marshall
2020-21 Stat Line: 12.5 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 6.0 apg, 45.8 FG%, 40.8 3PT%, 66.7 FT%
College Accolades: Second Team All-CUSA (2020-21), Third Team All-CUSA (2019-20), Two-Time CUSA All-Defensive Team (2019-20, 2020-21)
Jay Heath
Position: Shooting Guard
Measurables: 6-3, 175
Previous School: Boston College
2020-21 Stat Line: 14.5 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 1.8 apg, 41.2 FG%, 35.0 3PT%, 77.8 FT%
College Accolades: N/A
John Harrar
Position: Center
Measurables: 6-9, 240
Previous School: Penn State
2020-21 Stat Line: 8.8 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 0.7 apg, 54.9 FG%, 0.00 3PT%, 65.1 FT%
College Accolades: N/A
