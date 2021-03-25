Who Louisville is Targeting in the Transfer Portal

Since the 2020-21 season came to an early end, the Cardinals have been very active with pursuing targets in the transfer portal.

(Photo of Chris Mack: Sam Upshaw Jr./Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - It has been less than two weeks since the season for the Louisville men's basketball program officially came to a close, but there have already been a ton of moving parts as it pertains to next season's roster.

The day after Selection Sunday, sophomore forward Aidan Igiehon entered the transfer portal. Then after the news that assistant coach Dino Gaudio would not return, signees guard Bobby Pettiford & forward Eric Van Der Heijden were granted their release from their National Letters of Intent.

For next season, Louisville is still welcoming former Miami forward Matt Cross, JUCO signee point guard El Ellis, and high school signees forward Michael James & center Roosevelt Wheeler, leaving them with 12 scholarship spots filled and one open.

However, the roster consisting of players currently on campus might not be finalized just yet. While senior forward/center Malik Williams decided to come back for another season, graduate transfer guards Carlik Jones & Charles Minlend have yet to make a decision. Not to mention that sophomore guard David Johnson could still leave for the NBA Draft.

All that being said, head coach Chris Mack and his remaining staff has been incredibly active in the transfer portal. They've reached out to several prospects in attempts to put together a high-quality roster that will allow Louisville to get back to the NCAA Tournament.

Below is the current list of players in the transfer portal that Louisville has reportedly reached out to (as of Mar. 25:

Mason Faulkner

Position: Point Guard

Measurables: 6-1, 190

Previous School: Western Carolina

2020-21 Stat Line: 16.9 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 4.8 apg, 45.5 FG%, 35.5 3PT%, 76.2 FT%

College Accolades: All SoCon Third Team (2020-21), All SoCon First Team (2019-20), 2020 SoCon All-Tournament Team

Justin Powell

Position: Shooting Guard

Measurables: 6-6, 205

Previous School: Auburn

2020-21 Stat Line: 11.7 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 4.7 apg, 42.9 FG%, 44.2 3PT%, 76.5 FT%

College Accolades: N/A

Armaan Franklin

Position: Shooting Guard

Measurables: 6-4, 195

Previous School: Indiana

2020-21 Stat Line: 11.4 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 2.1 apg, 42.9 FG%, 42.4 3PT%, 74.1 FT%

College Accolades: Academic All-Big Ten (2020-21), Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Week (12/23/19)

Jarrod West

Position: Point Guard

Measurables: 5-11, 181

Previous School: Marshall

2020-21 Stat Line: 12.5 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 6.0 apg, 45.8 FG%, 40.8 3PT%, 66.7 FT%

College Accolades: Second Team All-CUSA (2020-21), Third Team All-CUSA (2019-20), Two-Time CUSA All-Defensive Team (2019-20, 2020-21)

Jay Heath

Position: Shooting Guard

Measurables: 6-3, 175

Previous School: Boston College

2020-21 Stat Line: 14.5 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 1.8 apg, 41.2 FG%, 35.0 3PT%, 77.8 FT%

College Accolades: N/A

John Harrar

Position: Center

Measurables: 6-9, 240

Previous School: Penn State

2020-21 Stat Line: 8.8 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 0.7 apg, 54.9 FG%, 0.00 3PT%, 65.1 FT%

College Accolades: N/A

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp