Malik Williams "Doubtful" vs. Virginia

Matthew McGavic

If Louisville has a chance at sweeping the season series against the Virginia Cavaliers for the first time since joining the ACC as well as clinching a share of the ACC regular season title, those chances just became a little more difficult.

Earlier today, Louisville men's basketball assistant coach Dino Gaudio went on "The V Show" with Bob Valvano and said that junior center Malik Williams' status is "doubtful" vs. Virginia this Saturday.

Gaudio on Williams:

"How should I say this? doubtful. We're going to be cautious with him as badly as we want to win an ACC Championship. Hopefully we do at 6:15pm on Saturday. We know long term with the aspirations we have and the goals we have for this team, we want to make sure he's healthy and ready for the long run."

Williams did not see the floor in Louisville's 68-52 win vs. Virginia Tech due to an injury he suffered in the game prior vs. Florida State. He suffered a left ankle injury in the first half of the Cards' 82-67 loss against the Seminoles. He is averaging 8.8 points per game as well as 6.3 rebounds over 25 games this season.

His absence on the block will be deeply felt against Virginia, as the Hoos boast one of the best front courts in the ACC. They are anchored by fifth year senior forward Mamadi Diakite, who leads the Cavaliers in points with 13.6 and is second in rebounding with 6.7. Also surging lately is junior forward Jay Huff, who was 1 rebound away from a triple double in UVA's 52-50 win over the Duke Blue Devils.

