Malik Williams Proud of Jae'Lyn Withers' Efforts During First On-Court Season

Withers was forced to play the center position for most of the 2020-21 season due to injuries to Williams, and still landed on the ACC All-Freshman team.

(Photo of Jae'Lyn Withers: Nell Redmond - USA TODAY Sports)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Heading into the 2020-21 season, there was a fair amount of hype surrounding Jae'Lyn Withers. Redshirting the previous season, the Louisville men's basketball forward used that time to get acclimated to the college game by improving his physique, with head coach Chris Mack believing he could be a significant contributor in his redshirt freshman year.

Couple him with forward/center Malik Williams, who had just finished as the runner-up in the 2019-20 ACC Sixth Man of the Year voting, their on-court talent and off-court camaraderie was in line to give the Cardinals a stout post presence.

"Me and Jae'Lyn have been connected since he got here. That's little bro," Williams said Tuesday. "He comes to me for things, I'm always there to give him advice on whatever he needs to know. He's a great kid, and he's a great player."

Unfortunately, said post presence took a massive hit before the season even started. Less than three weeks before the opener, Williams re-broke the fifth metatarsal in his right foot, and would not be able to see the court again until late February.

With the Cardinals relatively thin at center following Williams' injury, Withers was forced to slide over from his natural spot at power forward over to the five spot. He would go on to play there all but three games of the season, with Williams making a brief re-appearance before re-injuring his right foot again.

"He kind of got put in a bad spot this year," Williams said. "Just because of how talented he is and how athletic he is, we needed him to step up and take that five-man role."

Fortunately, despite the fact that he was playing out of position most of the season, Withers flourished in his first on-court action. Starting all 20 games, the 6-foot-8, 230-pound forward averaged 10.0 points and 7.7 rebounds, landing on the ACC All-Freshman team.

"He's a freshman as far as basketball goes, so for him to be able to step up and play the five, and stick with it daily, that's difficult," Williams said. "But that just gives a testament to his character, and how he stuck with it and he didn't complain about it."

Barring any more long-term injuries flaring up, which even Williams believes will not be the case, he believes that the frontcourt duo of himself and Withers completely changes what Louisville is capable of for the 2021-22 season.

"Me and him being able to play together, I think it gives the team a new dynamic," he said. "It gives him a chance to actually crash the glass and not have to worry about boxing out that big 'ole five as much, and just things like that."

