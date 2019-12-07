A healthy Williams returning to form

Malik Williams seemed back to form in Louisville men’s basketball’s victory over Pitt Dec. 6. The junior posted his first double-double of the season, finishing with 13 points and 11 rebounds.

After suffering a broke foot in September, the 6-foot-11 forward has worked his way back from injury. He made his first appearance Nov. 20 against USC Upstate and has averaged 16.6 minutes per game in Louisville’s last three contests leading up to its second conference game of the year.

Williams went 5 of 8 from the field in 20 minutes, a season-high, against Pitt. He had eight defensive rebounds, made a 3-pointer and had an assist.

“I say just playing hard, just being in the right spot,” Williams said. “My teammates found me a couple times for good looks.”

Louisville coach Chris Mack didn’t expect Williams to contribute in the way he usually does when he initially returned from the injury. He thought Williams would need to ease back into playing shape in the first few games.

Williams looked like his normal self against Pitt.

“I thought he did what we have come to expect,” Mack said. “His voice on the defensive end, his ability to help his guard teammates contain the basketball on ball screen situations, effecting shots at the rim without fouling.”

Williams said he is completely healthy now, but needs more game time.

“I’m really good physically, health wise,” Williams said. “It’s just about getting my wind back up, just get back in the flow of playing actual basketball.”