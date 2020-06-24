Louisville Report
Louisville's Samuell Williamson took COVID-19 seriously from the start

samdraut

Samuell Williamson took COVID-19 (coronavirus) seriously from the beginning.

The sophomore for Louisville men’s basketball didn’t have to look far for someone in the at-risk group for the virus when he returned home to Texas in March after the University of Louisville closed its campus.

Williamson’s mother, Sue, is a breast cancer survivor.

The 6-foot-7 forward said he was ultra-careful when he was back home.

“My mom is older, she had me when I was 37, so she is up there in that age range that is at risk,” Williamson said. “I made sure I didn’t go anywhere without a mask.”

Louisville’s 2019-20 season abruptly ended before postseason play could begin as the ACC Tournament was canceled March 12 due to COVID-19.

After scoring in 26 games as a freshman, Williamson didn’t have the opportunity to compete in the postseason as conference tournaments and the NCAA Tournament was canceled.

“It is definitely something I took serious from day one as soon as the ACC Tournament got canceled,” Williams said. “Guys like Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert tested positive was when things became real for everybody. At that point, I was like ‘this is serious, this is something we all need take seriously.’”

Although Louisville players returned to campus and have begun workouts in June, the virus remains on the minds of players. Williamson said teammates are cautious of social situations and mindful of where they go.

He doesn’t want himself and teammates to become careless toward the virus.

“Coach Mack was saying out age group was one of the age groups that is trending up right now,” Williamson said. “We have to be careful, continue to social distance and wear our masks. It’s definitely something we are thinking about.”

