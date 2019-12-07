Williamson bringing energy off the bench

Samuell Williamson is a known scorer, but he seemingly did a little bit of everything as Louisville men’s basketball defeated Pitt Dec. 6 at the KFC Yum! Center. The freshman played 16 minutes in the Cardinals’ second Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) win of the season, finishing with five points on 2 of 4 shooting, three rebounds and an assist.

Louisville coach Chris Mack turned to Williamson, a 6-foot-7 forward, at the 12:44 mark in the first half with the Cardinals leading 17-11.

“I put him in because I think his energy level last game was great,” Mack said. “You want to reward guys for doing their thing.”

Williamson made a corner 3-pointer on a drive-and-kick by Ryan McMahon and also drew an offensive foul late in the first half. Williamson is averaging 18 minutes per game as a reserve, but his role throughout the season will be important.

Mack thought Dwayne Sutton wore down as the season went on last year, so he wants to use Williamson to keep Sutton’s legs fresh.

“We’re sort of cognizant of him [Sutton] playing 38, 39 minutes,” Mack said. “Sam’s getting better and better and better, and so I want him to get out on the floor and I trust him in situations. He’s learning.”

Mack mentioned a play late in the first half that didn’t go as planned because of a miscommunication on Williamson’s part. He wants the freshman to be a part of game action to go through experiences like that with his teammates.

“You can only teach so much without giving those guys the opportunity to play, so it’s always good when your young guys get a chance to do it on the floor in games,” Mack said.