Louisville Women's Basketball's Matchup vs. North Carolina Postponed Again

The Cardinals' game vs. the Tar Heels is getting pushed back for a second time.
(Photo of KFC Yum! Center: Sam Upshaw Jr./Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The rough stretch of luck over the last month for Louisville women's basketball continues onward.

Just one day after the Atlantic Coast Conference announced that the Cardinals would host North Carolina this upcoming Friday, Jan. 1, the program announced Tuesday that it has been postponed yet again due to "travel issues" with the Tar Heels.

The contest was originally set for Sunday, Dec. 13, until Louisville had to pause all team-related activities due to a positive COVID-19 test and accompanying contact tracing measures within the program two days before the matchup.

As a result of the pause, the Cardinals' home contests on Thursday, Dec. 17 vs. Florida State and Sunday, Dec. 20 also had to be postponed. Makeup dates for these two games have yet to be announced.

Louisville was supposed to resume action this upcoming Thursday, Dec. 31 against at Duke, until the Blue Devils announced on Christmas they were cancelling the remainder of their 2020-21 season due to health and safety concerns stemming from COVID-19.

The Cardinals have not seen the floor since opening up ACC play with a resounding 73-49 win at Duke back on Wednesday, Dec. 9. Louisville is off to a 5-0 start this season, and ranked as the No. 2 team in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll, behind only 7-0 Stanford.

