Louisville offers Class of 2022 SG Zion Cruz

Matthew McGavic

Head coach Chris Mack has been keeping a lot of tabs on the sophomore class as of late, and that continued Monday with the University of Louisville men's basketball program officially offering a scholarship to five-star Class of 2022 shooting guard Zion Cruz.

This is the eleventh offer that Cruz has collected, receiving scholarship offers from UCLA, Syracuse, Iowa, DePaul and others.

He might only be a sophomore, but his talent has long been well documented. The 6-foot-3 and 170-pound prospect took part in the 2018 & 2019 USA Junior National Team minicamps and was named one of the 18 finalists for the U16 National Team back in May 2019.

Partly because of the amount of exposure he has received, Cruz in the No. 5 shooting guard and No. 20 overall prospect in the Class of 2020 according to the 247Sports Composite. Originally hailing from Jersey City, NJ, he made the decision this offseason to transfer from Hudson Catholic to national high school powerhouse Oak Hill Academy (VA).

Ever since June 15 when college coaches could finally make unlimited calls & texts to '22 recruits per NCAA rules, Chris Mack has been a busy man. So far, he has extended offers to 16 Class of 2022 prospects, including five just last week alone. Louisville has yet to land a commitment from the class. 

