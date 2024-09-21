Game Day Live Blog: Louisville vs. Georgia Tech | Game 3
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program is coming out of the first bye week of their season, and their first matchup vs. a power conference opponent is awaiting on the other side, with Georgia Tech coming to L&N Stadium this weekend for Louisville's ACC opener.
The No. 19/20 Cardinals (2-0, 0-0 ACC) haven't faced stout competition to open their season, but have dominated the two teams in front of them. They opened up the 2024 season with a 62-0 demolition of Austin Peay, then followed that up with a 49-14 beatdown over Jacksonville State.
As for the Yellow Jackets (3-1, 1-1 ACC), they were able to bounce back after a slight hiccup. A week removed from falling 31-28 at Syracuse for their first loss of the season, they were able to get back in the win column with a 59-7 victory against FCS foe VMI.
Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed at the link below.
No. 19/20 Louisville Cardinals (2-0, 0-0 ACC) vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-1, 1-1 ACC) Game Day Feed
(Photo of L&N Stadium via University of Louisville Athletics)
