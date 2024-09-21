Louisville Report

Game Day Live Blog: Louisville vs. Georgia Tech | Game 3

The Cardinals are back in action following a bye week to host the Yellow Jackets in their ACC opener.

Matthew McGavic

L&N Stadium
L&N Stadium / University of Louisville Athletics
In this story:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program is coming out of the first bye week of their season, and their first matchup vs. a power conference opponent is awaiting on the other side, with Georgia Tech coming to L&N Stadium this weekend for Louisville's ACC opener.

The No. 19/20 Cardinals (2-0, 0-0 ACC) haven't faced stout competition to open their season, but have dominated the two teams in front of them. They opened up the 2024 season with a 62-0 demolition of Austin Peay, then followed that up with a 49-14 beatdown over Jacksonville State.

As for the Yellow Jackets (3-1, 1-1 ACC), they were able to bounce back after a slight hiccup. A week removed from falling 31-28 at Syracuse for their first loss of the season, they were able to get back in the win column with a 59-7 victory against FCS foe VMI.

Related: Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed at the link below.

No. 19/20 Louisville Cardinals (2-0, 0-0 ACC) vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-1, 1-1 ACC) Game Day Feed

(Photo of L&N Stadium via University of Louisville Athletics)

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X

Published
Matthew McGavic

MATTHEW MCGAVIC

McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. He is also a co-host of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast on the State of Louisville network. Video gamer, bourbon drinker and dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic

Home/Football