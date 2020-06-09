Louisville Report
2021 Football Recruiting: Who's Next?

Matthew McGavic

The 2021 recruiting class for the University of Louisville Football program is already shaping up to be one of the best in school history. As it stands right now, it is the No. 27 class in the nation according to the 247Sports Composite. It is a mark that is tied with the 2011 class for second-best in Louisville history, with both trailing the 2006 class which came in at No. 24.

As highly rated as this class already is, there is still plenty of room for it to be even greater. The class sits at twelve commitments after landing the latest pledge from four-star running back Trevion Cooley on Monday, which is still less than half of the maximum number of scholarship prospects they can sign.

Louisville will still land their fair share of talent, but who will be the next one to join the fold? Here are some candidates on who could be Lucky No. 13:

Derrick Edwards - Safety

Also taking reps at wide receiver for Miami Palmetto HS, the 5-foot-11 & 175-pound safety has been high on Louisville for a while and vice versa. He included the Cards in his Top 10 schools back in March, and has been actively recruited by the staff and current commits alike. In the eight Crystal Ball picks between 247Sports & Rivals, all of them point to Louisville.

Caden Fordham - Safety

Another Florida product primarily at the safety position, the 6-foot-2 & 210-product plays a little closer to the line of scrimmage also as a linebacker at times. He has been in close communication with the staff for a long time, and has six Crystal Ball pick to Louisville between Rivals & 247Sports. Also has a crystal ball prediction to NC State.

Ahmari Huggins-Bruce - Wide Receiver

With many defensive needs largely addressed, a large focus has shifted to offensive skill positions. The 6-foot-1 & 163-pound slot receiver out of South Carolina is a run-after-catch specialist, and is scheduled to commitment to any one of his Top 12 schools on July 2. Considering all twelve of his Crystal Ball picks are for Louisville, expect him to pledge his commit to the Cards on that day.

TJ Quinn - Safety

Louisville got involved later in Quinn's recruitment than most other schools, but still have a solid chance to land him. His father played both running back and defensive back for Louisville in the 90's, and is very familiar with the program. The 6-foot-1 & 210-pound prospect from Valdosta, GA currently has six Crystal Ball picks for Louisville and three for Virginia Tech.

Kani Walker - Cornerback

Even when he was a Boston College commit, both the coaching staff and current commits alike were still actively recruiting him. Now that he has decommitted from the Eagles, the 6-foot-2 & 194-pound corner seems like a near-surefire bet to be a Cardinal. Out of the twelve Crystal Ball picks for Walker, all but one has him committing to Louisville, with the other going to NC State.

