2020 NFL Draft: Five Potential Day 3 Louisville Draftees

As it pertains to Louisville alumni and the 2020 NFL Draft, most people automatically think about Mekhi Becton. It's no surprise, as he was one of the top prospects heading into the draft and was eventually selected with the No. 11 overall by the New York Jets.

In the weeks and months leading up to this weekend, many publications around the sporting world projected him as the only Louisville Football player to be selected in this year's draft. But as most people know, the NFL Draft can be wildly unpredictable at times. Just ask the Eagles.

Heading into the Day Three of the NFL Draft in which Rounds 4-7 are set to take place, here are five Louisville players that have a chance to hear their name called today:

Amonte Caban

The defensive line was not one of Louisville's best unit from the 2019 season, but Caban was one of the more consistent players. Playing all 13 games, his 6.5 tackles for loss ranked third on the team, and had the most quarterback hurries with five.

Seth Dawkins

He flew well under the radar for most of his time as a Cardinal, but his value cannot be undersold. He is a big body receiver with exceptional hand size, and has proven in the past he can have big games. This past season on Oct. 5 vs. Boston College, he hauled in six passes for 170 yards and a touchdown.

Tyler Haycraft

While Haycraft might not be the highest-regarded prospect on this list, his determination alone could warrant him getting to the next level and possibly via the draft. Combined with Becton, Haycraft helped Louisville rush fo ran average of 211.8 yard per game in 2019

GG Robinson

When it comes to attacking the quarterback, Robinson showed tremendous upside this past season. Entering 2019 with just 5.0 TFL and 2.0 sacks in four years, the defensive lineman logged 6.0 TFL and 4.0 sacks in his final collegiate year alone.

Khane Pass

Pass' departure is one of the more impactful on the Louisville's defense. The defensive back logged the second-most solo tackles and third-most total tackles on the team in 2019 with 57 and 80 respectively.

