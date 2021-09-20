Louisville Opens as Road Favorite to Florida State

The Cardinals are hitting the road for their ACC opener against the Seminoles.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville and Florida State are two programs currently heading in opposite directions, and because of that, the Cardinals have opened up as betting favorites for the first time this season.

According to SI Sportsbook, Louisville opened up as a 1.0 point favorite over Florida State. Less than 24 hours later, the point spread ballooned to 2.5, and the over/under currently sits at 62.0.

Louisville is at 2-1 on the season, most recently capturing a thrilling 42-35 win against UCF. Quarterback Malik Cunningham accounted for 364 yards and three touchdowns, and true freshman linebacker Jaylin Alderman scored a game-winning pick six with 13 seconds left.

As for Florida State, they have gotten off to an inauspicious start, having lost all three games played up to this point. They nearly pulled off a season-opening upset against No. 9 Notre Dame in overtime, falling 41-38, but then followed that up with a heartbreaking 20-17 loss to FCS Jacksonville State and 35-14 thumping at Wake Forest.

The Cardinals and Seminoles are both 1-2 against the spread this season. Louisville failed to cover the +9.0 spread against Ole Miss and -30.0 spread against EKU, but did cover the +7.0 line against UCF by winning outright. Florida State covered their +7.0 spread against Notre Dame, but then failed to cover -27.5 against Jacksonville State and +4.5 at Wake Forest.

(Photo of Marshon Ford: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

