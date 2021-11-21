Louisville Opens as Home Favorite vs. Kentucky

The Cardinals conclude the 2021 regular season with the annual Battle of the Bluegrass against the Wildcats.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - On the heels of back-to-back lopsided wins, oddsmakers have tabbed Louisville as a slight favorite in their upcoming rivalry matchup with Kentucky.

According to Circa Sports, the Cardinals have opened up as a -2.0 favorite to the visiting Wildcats. The over/under for the Battle of the Bluegrass has been set at 56.5.

Like in their game vs. Syracuse, Louisville (6-5, 4-4 ACC) scored fast and often at Duke. They put up nine total touchdowns, including seven from quarterback Malik Cunningham, who became only the second player in FBS history to pass for 300+ yards and rush for 200+ yards in a game.

As for Kentucky (8-3, 5-3 SEC), it has been a tale of two halves this season. Opening up the season 6-0 and ranked as high as the No. 11 team in the nation, the Wildcats have gone 2-3 since and are currently unranked.

Louisville is 6-5 against-the-spread so far this season, whereas Kentucky is 7-4. The Cardinals are 4-2 both ATS and straight up at home, while the Wildcats is 2-2 both ATS and straight up on the road.

Louisville failed to cover vs. Ole Miss (+9.0), vs. EKU (-30.0), vs. Virginia (-2.5), at NC State (-6.0) and vs. Clemson (+3.5); but did so vs. UCF (+7.0), at FSU (+1.0), at Wake Forest (+7.0), vs. Boston College (-4.5), vs. Syracuse (-3.0) and at Duke (-20.0).

Kentucky was able to cover vs. Louisiana-Monroe (-31.0), vs. Missouri (-5.5), at South Carolina (-4.5), vs. Florida (+7.5), vs. LSU (-2.0), at Georgia (+21.5) and vs. New Mexico State (-35.5); but not vs. Chattanooga (-33.0), at Mississippi State (+1.0), vs. Tennessee (+1.0) and at Vanderbilt (-21.5).

Kickoff vs. Kentucky is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 27 at 7:30 p.m. EST. at Cardinal Stadium.

(Photo of C.J. Avery, Asim Rose: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

