Louisville Picked to Finish Sixth in Atlantic Division

The Cardinals are heading into year three of the Scott Satterfield era.
Author:
Publish date:

(Photo of Scott Satterfield, Louisville Players: University of Louisville Athletics)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Monday that the Louisville football program has been picked to finish sixth in the 2021 Atlantic Division race, according to a preseason poll of 147 media across the league.

The Cardinals garnered 462 points in the poll, only ahead of Syracuse’s 202 points in the division, as well as Georgia Tech’s 340 points and Duke’s 218 points in the conference. 

Unsurprisingly, Clemson is the overwhelming favorite to win the ACC, being chosen as the league champion in 125 of the 147 ballots. North Carolina picked up 16 votes, followed by Miami with three and Georgia Tech, NC State and Virginia with one each.

Last season, Louisville went just 4-7 on the year, with a 3-6 mark in the ACC. The year prior, Scott Satterfield’s first season as head coach, they went 8-5 including a Music City Bowl win vs. Mississippi State, while also going 5-3 in conference play for a second place finish in the Atlantic Division.

Louisville will begin the 2021 season against Ole Miss in the annual Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. Kickoff is slated for Monday, Sept. 6 at 8:00 p.m. on ESPN.

2021 ACC Preseason Poll

Overall Champion
Clemson - 125
North Carolina - 16
Miami - 3
Virginia - 1
Georgia Tech - 1
NC State - 1

Atlantic Division
(First-place votes in parenthesis)
Clemson – 1,028 (146)
NC State - 804 (1)
Boston College - 638
Florida State - 510
Wake Forest - 472
Louisville - 462
Syracuse - 202

Coastal Division
(First-place votes in parenthesis)
North Carolina - 979 (109)
Miami - 881 (28)
Virginia Tech - 582 (3)
Pitt - 576 (1)
Virginia - 540 (2)
Georgia Tech - 340 (4)
Duke - 218

