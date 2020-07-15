Louisville Report
Top Stories
Other Sports
Football
Basketball

2021 Football Recruiting: Predicting the Final Five

Matthew McGavic

In his first full recruiting cycle as the head coach of the Louisville Cardinals, Scott Satterfield and his coaching staff have shown off their abilities out on the recruiting trail. As it stands right now, Louisville's Class of 2021 is ranked as the No. 20 class in the nation according to the 247Sports Composite and as high as No. 13 by Rivals - on pace to be the best recruiting class on paper in school history.

As a result of the latest pledge from ILB Jaylin Alderman, Louisville has now landed 20 verbal commitments in the 2021 recruiting cycle. Because of the recruiting hot streak the coaching staff has been on this offseason, a limited amount of spots in the '21 class are remaining - five to be exact.

A lot can happen between now and December's Early Signing Period & next February's National Signing Day. Recruiting is an inexact and imperfect science, and who we think Louisville could land to fill out the final spots could be completely different than what actually pans out. That being said, we're giving it our best shot and predicting who the rest of this class will shake out:

TJ Lewis - Quarterback

Louisville still needs to take a quarterback in this class after missing out on targets such as Justin Lamson and Shedeur Sanders. There's also other QB targets Louisville is pursuing like Nick Vattiato and Jaylen Henderson. But if I had to pick which signal caller Louisville will end up with, it would be TJ Lewis. The Brunswick (GA) Glynn Academy product recently named Louisville in his Top 5, and he has some fairly impressive film. He might be a tad raw in his throwing mechanics, but his athleticism is off the charts and he shows flashes of potential down the road.

Christian Pedersen - Tight End

Ever since Louisville landed Vic Mullen back in May, the staff has been searching for another tight end to pair him up with. Jordan Dingle, Mitchell Evans, & River Helms are all prospects that the Cards have been eyeing, but if I had to choose who will be commit No. 21 in the class, it would probably be Christian Pedersen. Louisville was listed as one of the Top 3 schools for the San Mateo (CA) Junipero Serra product, and is the presumptive favorite over Virginia and San Diego State.

William Parker - Offensive Tackle

I'll be the first to say that this is probably the pick that I have the least confidence in. Louisville is in the mix with a lot of different offensive line recruits; such as Diego Pounds, Mahamane Moussa, Michael Myslinski, Armon Bethea and a few others. Plus there could be otjher names come up in the future. Not to mention that SEC powerhouses Alabama, Florida & Tennessee are also heavily involved with the recruitment of the Nashville (TN) Pearl-Cohn product. Regardless, Louisville still needs another tackle in this class, and if I had to choose *right now* who that guy would be - it would be Parker.

Prince Kollie - Outside Linebacker

This is the target that most Louisville fans have their eyes fixated on, and for good reason. The Jonesborough (TN) David Crockett standout is a Top 300 prospect in the nation, and would be the highest-ranked recruit in the class should he commit to Louisville. The competition to land him will be stout though, as the Cards are going up against Georgia, LSU, Notre Dame and Oklahoma. That being said, Louisville is still in great standing to land him.

Jah'von Grigsby - Safety

Another secondary recruit? You bet. The Cardinals might already have six defensive back commits, but they're not done yet. While there are other secondary targets remaining in the mix such as safety Daymon David, cornerback Duce Chestnut and a few others, I believe the Cardinals will land Baton Rouge (LA) Scotlandville safety Jah'von Grigsby. Louisville recently made his top 10, but told 247Sports that the Cards are in the top half of those teams. Things could change in the coming days and weeks and Louisville could easily take a different defensive back or lean towards a different position altogether, but as of right now I predict that Grigsby winds up at Louisville.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Louisville WR Tutu Atwell named a Preseason All-American by Phil Steele

The junior wide receiver earns his second 2020 Preseason All-American honors.

Matthew McGavic

SI All-American Tracking Trends in the College Football Recruiting Class of 2021

John Garcia and Jim Mora break downtrends in the college football recruiting class of 2021 as SI All-American candidates are unveiled.

SI Staff

SI All-American watch list: 13 Louisville Cardinals commits and 5 UofL targets named

Top 10 position rankings start this week; preseason SI99 out in August

Matthew McGavic

Depth & Versatility at Outside Linebacker Adds Schematic Flexibility for Louisville in 2020

At the outside linebacker position, Louisville Football retained their starters and added high-caliber JUCO & HS talent. As a result, it could potentially lead to "new things and new ideas" on defense in 2020.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville QB Micale Cunningham named to 2020 Davey O'Brien Watch List

The redshirt junior from Montgomery, AL is the seventh quarterback in program history to be named to the Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award watch list.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville makes Top 10 for Class of 2021 S Jah'von Grigsby

The three-star prospect from Louisiana includes Louisville Football in his top schools.

Matthew McGavic

2021 Football Recruiting: Louisville's Class Now Up to 20 Commits

The Cardinals only have five spots remaining in the 2021 recruiting cycle.

Matthew McGavic

Continuity creates consistency for Louisville defense

Outside linebackers coach says Louisville is more comfortable in Bryan Brown's scheme

samdraut

Class of 2021 ILB Jaylin Alderman commits to Louisville

The Valdosta High product is the twentieth commitment for Louisville Football's 2021 recruiting class.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville Baseball Taking Advantage of Limited Summer Options

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic might have cancelled the 2020 college baseball season and impacted the amount of summer league options, but that isn't stopping much of the Louisville Baseball program from getting their reps in and preparing for next season.

Matthew McGavic