Rewind: Louisville's Last Time Out Against 2021 Opponents

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program is set to begin their 2021 season in just one week, traveling down to Atlanta, Ga. to face Ole Miss in the annual Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game. Here’s a look back at the last time the Cardinals met their opponents on the upcoming schedule:

Ole Miss

Series History: First Meeting

Last Meeting: First Meeting



The Rebels are the sole team on Louisville's 2021 schedule in which they have not previously met.

Eastern Kentucky

Series History: Louisville leads 19-7-1

Last Meeting: Louisville won 42-0 on Sept. 7, 2019 at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Ky.

Louisville's first win in the Scott Satterfield era came in week two of the 2019 season, and was a precursor of things to come for the rest of the year. Despite just a 14-0 lead at hafltime, the Cardinals turned in on in the second half, scoring 14 in both the third and fourth quarters. Jawon Pass threw for 196 yards and a career-high four touchdowns, while Javian Hawkins rushed for 123 yards on 11 carries.

Central Florida

Series History: Tied 1-1

Last Meeting: UCF won 38-35 on Oct. 18, 2013 at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Ky.



This is a loss many Louisville fans would like to forget, as the No. 8 Cardinals blew a 28-7 lead in the third quarter to suffer the only loss of their 2013 campaign. UCF's Blake Bortles finished 21-of-32 passing for 250 yards and two touchdowns, while Storm Johnson rushed for 109 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries. For Louisville, Teddy Bridgewater had 341 yards and two touchdowns on 29-of-38 passing.

Florida State

Series History: Florida State leads 16-5

Last Meeting: Louisville won 48-16 on Oct. 24, 2020 at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Ky.

Not much went right in 2020 for Louisville in terms of wins and losses, but it did on this day against FSU. Fueled by a season-best 174 yards and a career-high three touchdowns from running back Javian Hawkins, Louisville was able to not only snap a four-game losing streak, but secure their first ACC win of the season. FSU scored the first touchdown of the day, but that was immediately followed by a 28-point run by the Cardinals, and Louisville never looked back.

Wake Forest

Series History: Louisville leads 6-2

Last Meeting: Louisville won 45-21 on Dec. 12, 2020 at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Ky.

Things might not have gone Louisville's way in 2020, but at least they ended the year on a high note. Despite not having star receiver Tutu Atwell due to injury, quarterback Malik Cunningham still accounted for three total touchdowns, and running back Jalen Mitchell had a career-high 168 yards on the ground. The Cardinals overcame a very sluggish start, gaining just 7 yards in the first quarter, but finishing the game with 453.

Virginia

Series History: Louisville leads 5-4

Last Meeting: Virginia won 31-17 on Nov. 14 2020 at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Va.

Louisville was handcuffed from the start of this game, as the Cardinals were short seven players in this game due to COVID-19. Quarterback Malik Cunningham had a career-high 197 yards rushing, but a first quarter pick-six set the tone early for the Cavaliers. UVA QB Brennan Armstrong had three total touchdowns, including one in the final five minutes that iced the game.

Boston College

Series History: Louisville leads 7-6

Last Meeting: Boston College won 34-27 on Nov. 28, 2020 at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

This was Louisville's 2020 season in a nutshell. The Cardinals had 495 yards of total offense, including a career-high 427 from quarterback Malik Cunningham, but turnovers held the team back. Louisville fumbled the ball on back-to-back first half possessions, then threw an interception on their final drive. BC quarterback Phil Jurkovec completed 15-of-19 passes for 203 yards, and running back David Bailey ran 10 times for 53 yards and two touchdowns

NC State

Series History: Louisville leads 7-3

Last Meeting: Louisville won 34-20 on Nov. 16, 2019 at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C.

Scott Satterfield's quick turnaround of the Louisville program was in full effect following this game, as the victory clinched bowl eligibility for the Cardinals, just one year after going 2-10 under then-head coach Bobby Petrino. NC State led 10-7 at the half, but Louisville took advantage of a litany of Wolfpack injuries down the stretch. Quarterback Malik Cunningham threw four touchdowns, and kicker Ryan Chalifoux added a fifth on a fake field goal attempt.

Clemson

Series History: Clemson leads 6-0

Last Meeting: Clemson won 45-10 on Oct. 19, 2019 at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Ky.

Louisville's latest run-in with Clemson ended in the same way most of their previous matchups have: in a blowout. Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence overcame two early interceptions to throw three touchdown passes, and RB Travis Etienne rushed for 192 yards and a touchdown of his own. The No. 3 Tigers outgained the Cardinals 551-263 in total offense.

Syracuse

Series History: Louisville leads 12-7

Last Meeting: Louisville won 30-0 on Nov. 20, 2020 at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Ky.

From start to finish, this game was all Louisville, and it helped give the Cardinals their first shut out over a current Power Five team since 2004. Quarterback Malik Cunningham had three first half turnovers, but made up for it with a pair of touchdowns in the second half. The defense held the Orange to a season-low 137 yards, had three takeaways of their own, and allowed Cuse to cross midfield just twice.

Duke

Series History: Louisville leads 2-0

Last Meeting: Louisville won 24-14 on Nov. 14, 2016 at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Ky.

Louisville might have outgained Duke 469-239 and never trailed, but they were never quite in complete control. It was only until a touchdown run from Lamar Jackson with 1:32 left in the game, set up by a costly Duke roughing the kicker penalty, that helped seal the win for the Cardinal. Jackson finished with 325 yards of offense and two touchdowns, while Duke quarterback Daniel Jones had just 129 yards on 14-of-21 passing.

Kentucky

Series History: Kentucky leads 17-15

Last Meeting: Kentucky won 45-13 on Nov. 30, 2019 at Commonwealth Stadium in Lexington Ky.

Playing in a rainstorm usually leads to an increase in the ground game, and that's exactly what happened in the most recent edition of the Governor's Cup. UK quarterback Lynn Bowden rushed for career-high of 284 yards and four touchdowns, en route to a Kentucky-record 517-yard rushing performance. U of L running back Javian Hawkins chipped in with 142 yards of his own, as well as a touchdown, but that was the lone highlight of the day for Louisville.

