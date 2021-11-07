Louisville Opens as Home Favorite vs. Syracuse

Skip to main content
    • November 7, 2021
    Louisville Opens as Three-Point Home Favorite vs. Syracuse

    The Cardinals are hoping to snap a two-game losing streak when they host the Orange.
    LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program might be on the heels of yet another game lost in the fourth quarter, but oddsmakers still favor them in their upcoming matchup against Syracuse.

    According to Circa Sports, the Cardinals have opened up as a 3.0-point favorite to the visiting Orange. The over/under has been set at 57.5.

    Returning home to face Clemson, Louisville (4-5, 2-4 ACC) found yet another way to lose a game late. They had a chance to take the lead on their final drive, but the Tigers' defense put up a goal line stand en route to out-scoring the Cardinals 13-0 in the fourth quarter, resulting in a 30-24 loss by Louisville.

    As for Syracuse (5-4, 2-3 ACC), while they've had their struggles at times, the Orange have found an identity rushing the football. Running back Sean Tucker has already surpassed the 1,000-yard mark, and combined with quarterback Garrett Shrader, the duo has nearly cracked 2,000 yards rushing.

    Louisville is 4-5 against-the-spread so far this season, whereas Syracuse is an impressive 8-1. Louisville 2-3 ATS at home, while Syracuse is 3-0 on the road.

    The Cardinals failed to cover vs. Ole Miss (+9.0), vs. EKU (-30.0), vs. Virginia (-2.5), at NC State (-6.0) and vs. Clemson (+3.5); but did so vs. UCF (+7.0), at FSU (+1.0), at Wake Forest (+7.0) and vs. Boston College (-4.5).

    The Orange's lone failed cover on the season came in their second game of the year vs. Rutgers (+2.5). They have covered at Ohio (+2.5), vs. Albany (-21.5), vs. Liberty (+6.5), at FSU (+5.5), vs. Wake Forest (+6.5), vs. Clemson (+13.5), at Virginia Tech (+3.5) and vs. Boston College (-6.5).

    Kickoff vs. Syracuse is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 13 at 12:00 p.m. EST. at Cardinal Stadium.

    (Photo of Malik Cunningham, Evan Foster: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

