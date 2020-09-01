Numerous 2022 prospects receiving interest from Louisville

Not only did head coach Scott Satterfield help guide a tremendous on-field turnaround for the Louisville Cardinals in his first year at the helm, that success has been replicated out on the recruiting trail.

In his first full recruiting cycle, Louisville's 2021 recruiting class is shaping up to be arguably the best in school history from an on-paper perspective even with two spots left up for grabs.

The Cardinals have yet to land a commitment from the Class of 2022, but we already are starting to have some idea who the top prospects on their board are.

September 1 marks the first day in which the staff can send texts and graphics to recruits in the '22 class, and a litany of prospects have already posted their recruiting graphics from Louisville on social media - indicating the staff's interest in landing that recruit.

Below are '22 prospects who have heard from the Cardinals on Sept. 1:

This is a running list and will be continuously updated throughout the day.

Dante Anderson

Position: Defensive End

Measurables: 6-3, 205

School: Homestead (FL) High

247Sports Composite (Nat'l Rank): 0.9540 (No. 110)

Xayvion Bradshaw

Position: Defensive Back/Slot Receiver

Measurables: 6-0, 185

School: Bluefield (VA) Graham

247Sports Composite (Nat'l Rank): N/A (N/A)

Selah Brown

Position: Defensive End/Tackle

Measurables: 6-2, 270

School: Louisville (KY) Male

247Sports Composite (Nat'l Rank): 0.8966 (No. 297)

Zack Chalmers

Position: Wide Receiver

Measurables: 6-4, 200

School: Newberry (SC) High

247Sports Composite (Nat'l Rank): 0.8466 (No. 574)

Kaden Cobb

Position: Quarterback

Measurables: 6-3, 180

School: Oak Park (IL) Fenwick

247Sports Composite (Nat'l Rank): 0.8527 (No. 518)

Samuel Cornett

Position: Quarterback

Measurables: 6-7, 220

School: Lexington (KY) Frederick Douglass

247Sports Composite (Nat'l Rank): N/A (N/A)

Isaiah Crowell

Position: Cornerback

Measurables: 6-0, 180

School: Kernersville (NC) East Forsyth

247Sports Composite (Nat'l Rank): 0.8628 (No. 444)

De'Carlo Donaldson Jr.

Position: Wide Receiver

Measurables: 6-2, 200

School: Miami (FL) Gulliver Prep

247Sports Composite (Nat'l Rank): 0.8578 (No. 478)

Gavin Frakes

Position: Quarterback

Measurables: 6-4, 200

School: Norman (OK) North

247Sports Composite (Nat'l Rank): N/A (N/A)

Davin Jackson

Position: Defensive End

Measurables: 6-2, 240

School: Sumter (SC) High

247Sports Composite (Nat'l Rank): N/A (N/A)

Caden Johnson

Position: Inside Linebacker

Measurables: 6-2, 228

School: Lexington (KY) Frederick Douglass

247Sports Composite (Nat'l Rank): N/A (N/A)

Edwin Wilson Tara Kolenge

Position: Inside Linebacker

Measurables: 6-3, 225

School: Clearwater (FL) Academy International

247Sports Composite (Nat'l Rank): N/A (N/A)

Jamari Lyons

Position: Defensive Tackle

Measurables: 6-4, 295

School: Melbourne (FL) Viera

247Sports Composite (Nat'l Rank): 0.8999 (No. 286)

Nikai Martinez

Position: Outside Linebacker

Measurables: 5-10, 170

School: Apopka (FL) High

247Sports Composite (Nat'l Rank): 0.9235 (No. 202)

Chris McClellan

Position: Defensive End

Measurables: 6-3, 260

School: Tulsa (OK) Edison

247Sports Composite (Nat'l Rank): 0.8516 (No. 548)

Kobe McCloud

Position: Inside Linebacker

Measurables: 6-1, 208

School: Tampa (FL) Gaither

247Sports Composite (Nat'l Rank): 0.8527 (No. 520)

Fernando Mendoza

Position: Quarterback

Measurables: 6-3, 200

School: Miami (FL) Columbus

247Sports Composite (Nat'l Rank): N/A (N/A)

Curtis Neal

Position: Defensive Tackle

Measurables: 6-1, 290

School: Cornelius (NC) William Amos Hough

247Sports Composite (Nat'l Rank): 0.9041 (No. 266)

Jawaun Northington

Position: Running Back/Athlete

Measurables: 5-11, 185

School: Louisville (KY) DuPont Manual

247Sports Composite (Nat'l Rank): 0.8521 (No. 525)

Micah Riley

Position: Tight End

Measurables: 6-5, 228

School: Bellevue (NE) West

247Sports Composite (Nat'l Rank): 0.8999 (No. 319)

Anthony Rucker

Position: Tight End

Measurables: 6-3, 220

School: Orlando (FL) Jones

247Sports Composite (Nat'l Rank): 0.8416 (No. 612)

Dylan Sampson

Position: Running Back

Measurables: 5-9, 175

School: Geismar (LA) Dutchtown

247Sports Composite (Nat'l Rank): 0.8578 (No. 472)

Jaleel Skinner

Position: Tight End/Wide Receiver

Measurables: 6-5, 210

School: Greer (SC) High

247Sports Composite (Nat'l Rank): 0.9588 (No. 99)

Jadairion Smith

Position: Defensive End

Measurables: 6-4, 205

School: Louisville (KY) Ballard

247Sports Composite (Nat'l Rank): N/A (N/A)

Chase Tuatagaloa

Position: Quarterback

Measurables: 6-4, 200

School: South Jordan (UT) Orem

247Sports Composite (Nat'l Rank): N/A (N/A)

Victor Venn

Position: Running Back

Measurables: 5-9, 163

School: Buford (GA) High

247Sports Composite (Nat'l Rank): 0.8578 (No. 475)

James Weatherspoon III

Position: Outside Linebacker

Measurables: 6-1, 195

School: Orlando (FL) Jones

247Sports Composite (Nat'l Rank): N/A (N/A)

Gavin Wimsatt

Position: Quarterback

Measurables: 6-3, 200

School: Owensboro (KY) High

247Sports Composite (Nat'l Rank): 0.9648 (No. 80)

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp