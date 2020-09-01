Numerous 2022 prospects receiving interest from Louisville
Not only did head coach Scott Satterfield help guide a tremendous on-field turnaround for the Louisville Cardinals in his first year at the helm, that success has been replicated out on the recruiting trail.
In his first full recruiting cycle, Louisville's 2021 recruiting class is shaping up to be arguably the best in school history from an on-paper perspective even with two spots left up for grabs.
The Cardinals have yet to land a commitment from the Class of 2022, but we already are starting to have some idea who the top prospects on their board are.
September 1 marks the first day in which the staff can send texts and graphics to recruits in the '22 class, and a litany of prospects have already posted their recruiting graphics from Louisville on social media - indicating the staff's interest in landing that recruit.
Below are '22 prospects who have heard from the Cardinals on Sept. 1:
Dante Anderson
Position: Defensive End
Measurables: 6-3, 205
School: Homestead (FL) High
247Sports Composite (Nat'l Rank): 0.9540 (No. 110)
Xayvion Bradshaw
Position: Defensive Back/Slot Receiver
Measurables: 6-0, 185
School: Bluefield (VA) Graham
247Sports Composite (Nat'l Rank): N/A (N/A)
Selah Brown
Position: Defensive End/Tackle
Measurables: 6-2, 270
School: Louisville (KY) Male
247Sports Composite (Nat'l Rank): 0.8966 (No. 297)
Zack Chalmers
Position: Wide Receiver
Measurables: 6-4, 200
School: Newberry (SC) High
247Sports Composite (Nat'l Rank): 0.8466 (No. 574)
Kaden Cobb
Position: Quarterback
Measurables: 6-3, 180
School: Oak Park (IL) Fenwick
247Sports Composite (Nat'l Rank): 0.8527 (No. 518)
Samuel Cornett
Position: Quarterback
Measurables: 6-7, 220
School: Lexington (KY) Frederick Douglass
247Sports Composite (Nat'l Rank): N/A (N/A)
Isaiah Crowell
Position: Cornerback
Measurables: 6-0, 180
School: Kernersville (NC) East Forsyth
247Sports Composite (Nat'l Rank): 0.8628 (No. 444)
De'Carlo Donaldson Jr.
Position: Wide Receiver
Measurables: 6-2, 200
School: Miami (FL) Gulliver Prep
247Sports Composite (Nat'l Rank): 0.8578 (No. 478)
Gavin Frakes
Position: Quarterback
Measurables: 6-4, 200
School: Norman (OK) North
247Sports Composite (Nat'l Rank): N/A (N/A)
Davin Jackson
Position: Defensive End
Measurables: 6-2, 240
School: Sumter (SC) High
247Sports Composite (Nat'l Rank): N/A (N/A)
Caden Johnson
Position: Inside Linebacker
Measurables: 6-2, 228
School: Lexington (KY) Frederick Douglass
247Sports Composite (Nat'l Rank): N/A (N/A)
Edwin Wilson Tara Kolenge
Position: Inside Linebacker
Measurables: 6-3, 225
School: Clearwater (FL) Academy International
247Sports Composite (Nat'l Rank): N/A (N/A)
Jamari Lyons
Position: Defensive Tackle
Measurables: 6-4, 295
School: Melbourne (FL) Viera
247Sports Composite (Nat'l Rank): 0.8999 (No. 286)
Nikai Martinez
Position: Outside Linebacker
Measurables: 5-10, 170
School: Apopka (FL) High
247Sports Composite (Nat'l Rank): 0.9235 (No. 202)
Chris McClellan
Position: Defensive End
Measurables: 6-3, 260
School: Tulsa (OK) Edison
247Sports Composite (Nat'l Rank): 0.8516 (No. 548)
Kobe McCloud
Position: Inside Linebacker
Measurables: 6-1, 208
School: Tampa (FL) Gaither
247Sports Composite (Nat'l Rank): 0.8527 (No. 520)
Fernando Mendoza
Position: Quarterback
Measurables: 6-3, 200
School: Miami (FL) Columbus
247Sports Composite (Nat'l Rank): N/A (N/A)
Curtis Neal
Position: Defensive Tackle
Measurables: 6-1, 290
School: Cornelius (NC) William Amos Hough
247Sports Composite (Nat'l Rank): 0.9041 (No. 266)
Jawaun Northington
Position: Running Back/Athlete
Measurables: 5-11, 185
School: Louisville (KY) DuPont Manual
247Sports Composite (Nat'l Rank): 0.8521 (No. 525)
Micah Riley
Position: Tight End
Measurables: 6-5, 228
School: Bellevue (NE) West
247Sports Composite (Nat'l Rank): 0.8999 (No. 319)
Anthony Rucker
Position: Tight End
Measurables: 6-3, 220
School: Orlando (FL) Jones
247Sports Composite (Nat'l Rank): 0.8416 (No. 612)
Dylan Sampson
Position: Running Back
Measurables: 5-9, 175
School: Geismar (LA) Dutchtown
247Sports Composite (Nat'l Rank): 0.8578 (No. 472)
Jaleel Skinner
Position: Tight End/Wide Receiver
Measurables: 6-5, 210
School: Greer (SC) High
247Sports Composite (Nat'l Rank): 0.9588 (No. 99)
Jadairion Smith
Position: Defensive End
Measurables: 6-4, 205
School: Louisville (KY) Ballard
247Sports Composite (Nat'l Rank): N/A (N/A)
Chase Tuatagaloa
Position: Quarterback
Measurables: 6-4, 200
School: South Jordan (UT) Orem
247Sports Composite (Nat'l Rank): N/A (N/A)
Victor Venn
Position: Running Back
Measurables: 5-9, 163
School: Buford (GA) High
247Sports Composite (Nat'l Rank): 0.8578 (No. 475)
James Weatherspoon III
Position: Outside Linebacker
Measurables: 6-1, 195
School: Orlando (FL) Jones
247Sports Composite (Nat'l Rank): N/A (N/A)
Gavin Wimsatt
Position: Quarterback
Measurables: 6-3, 200
School: Owensboro (KY) High
247Sports Composite (Nat'l Rank): 0.9648 (No. 80)
