Skip to main content

Louisville Opens as 5.5-Point Road Underdog at UCF

The Cardinals stay on the road in hopes of rebounding at the Knights.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program opened up their year by falling flat on their face at Syracuse, and oddsmakers don't like them to rebound against UCF as they conclude their two-game road trip to start the season.

According to SI Sportsbook, the Cardinals have opened up as a +5.5 underdog to the home Knights. The over/under has been set at 61.5.

Louisville (0-1, 0-1 ACC) began their 2022 campaign as poorly as they possibly could, falling 31-7 against the Orange in the JMA Wireless Dome. The offense struggled to find any sort of rhythm, and the defense could not stop Syracuse despite numerous opportunities to do so, resulting in the Cardinals getting out-gained 449 to 334.

As for UCF (1-0, 0-0 Amer.), they opened up their season on a much higher note, blasting South Carolina State to the tune of 56-10 at the Bounce House. Quarterback John Rhys Plumlee had 394 yards of offense and five total touchdowns, with running back Isaiah Bowser rushing for 83 yards and a pair of scores.

As you can imagine, the Cardinals are 0-1 against-the-spread, whereas the Knights are 1-0. Louisville failed to cover the -6.0 spread against Syracuse, and UCF covered the massive -43.5 spread against South Carolina State.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Kickoff at UCF is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 9 at 3:00 p.m. EST.

(Photo via Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

USATSI_18985986_168388606_lowres
Football

In Loss to Syracuse, Louisville Suffers Worst-Case Scenario Start to New Season

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_18985724_168388606_lowres
Football

Highlights, Photos and Notes: Syracuse 31, Louisville 7

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_17018631_168388606_lowres
Football

What Scott Satterfield, Louisville Players Said After 31-7 Loss at Syracuse

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_18983987_168388606_lowres
Football

Louisville Falls Flat in Season-Opener at Syracuse

By Matthew McGavic
092620-New-Carrier-Dome-FULL
Football

Game Day Live Blog: Louisville at Syracuse | Game 1

By Matthew McGavic
C8Ixc69Z
Basketball

Louisville Makes Top Eight for '23 C Isaiah Miranda

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_17156848_168388606_lowres
Football

Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Syracuse Orange

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_17020065_168388606_lowres
Football

From The Pink Seat: Episode 66 - Final Season Predictions, Syracuse Preview

By Matthew McGavic