LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program opened up their year by falling flat on their face at Syracuse, and oddsmakers don't like them to rebound against UCF as they conclude their two-game road trip to start the season.

According to SI Sportsbook, the Cardinals have opened up as a +5.5 underdog to the home Knights. The over/under has been set at 61.5.

Louisville (0-1, 0-1 ACC) began their 2022 campaign as poorly as they possibly could, falling 31-7 against the Orange in the JMA Wireless Dome. The offense struggled to find any sort of rhythm, and the defense could not stop Syracuse despite numerous opportunities to do so, resulting in the Cardinals getting out-gained 449 to 334.

As for UCF (1-0, 0-0 Amer.), they opened up their season on a much higher note, blasting South Carolina State to the tune of 56-10 at the Bounce House. Quarterback John Rhys Plumlee had 394 yards of offense and five total touchdowns, with running back Isaiah Bowser rushing for 83 yards and a pair of scores.

As you can imagine, the Cardinals are 0-1 against-the-spread, whereas the Knights are 1-0. Louisville failed to cover the -6.0 spread against Syracuse, and UCF covered the massive -43.5 spread against South Carolina State.

Kickoff at UCF is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 9 at 3:00 p.m. EST.

