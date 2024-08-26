Louisville Opens as Massive Home Favorite vs. Austin Peay
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program is opening up their 2024 season at home against FCS foe Austin Peay, and as you can imagine, oddsmakers like them to win big to kick off the season.
According to DraftKings, the Cardinals have opened up as a huge -36.5 point favorite to the visiting Governors. The over/under has been set at 55.0.
Louisville is heading into their 2024 season with lofty expectations. In their first season under head coach Jeff Brohm last season, the Cardinals went 10-4 for their first 10-win season in a decade, and made their first ever appearance in the ACC Championship Game. Additionally. on top of bringing back several playmakers, Louisville is bringing in the No. 1 transfer portal class in the FBS.
As for the Governors, they are entering a brand new era themselves. While they went 9-3 last season and made the FCS playoffs, head coach Scott Walden left for UTEP afterwards, and most of Austin Peay's impact players either graduated or entered the transfer portal. The Govs later hired UCLA tight ends coach Jeff Faris to take over the program
Kickoff vs. Austin Peay is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 31 at 12:00 p.m. EST.
