Louisville WR Caullin Lacy Named to Biletnikoff Award Watch List
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville football wide receiver Caullin Lacy was named to the preseason watch list for the 2024 Biletnikoff Award, the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation announced Wednesday.
The award is presented annually to the top receiver in college football. Wide receivers, tight ends, slot backs, and running backs are all eligible.
Lacy, a transfer from South Alabama, was one of the most prolific and explosive wide receivers in all of college football this past season. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound receiver caught 91 passes for 1,316 yards and seven touchdowns, with the receptions mark good for fifth in the FBS and the yardage mark coming in at sixth. He took home First-Team All-Sun Belt honors for his efforts.
The Mobile, Ala native also had a productive 2022 campaign, logging 64 receptions for 812 yards and six touchdowns. In four years with the Jaguars, he has caught 207 passes for 2,517 yards and 13 touchdowns; while also rushing 31 times for 140 yards.
The Biletnikoff Award winner is selected by the highly distinguished Biletnikoff Award National Selection Committee, a group of prominent college football journalists, commentators, and former receivers. Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation trustees do not vote for the award.
(Photo of Caullin Lacy: Scott Utterback - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)
