Louisville Football Picked to Finish Fifth in 2024 ACC Preseason Poll
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Tuesday that the Louisville football program has been picked to finish fifth in the 2024 conference race, according to a preseason poll of 170 media members across the league.
Florida State was chosen as the favorite to win the ACC title this season, garnering 2,708 points and being chosen as the favorite on 81 of the ballots. Clemson, Miami and NC State round out the top five, with the Cardinals securing 1,984 points in the poll.
Last season, Louisville finished 10-4 overall and 7-1 in ACC play under first year head coach Jeff Brohm. This included the Cardinals' first ever appearance in the ACC Championship, though UofL fell 16-6 to Florida State.
Louisville will begin the 2024 season with an FCS vs. FBS matchup, hosting Austin Peay at L&N Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 31 at 12:00 p.m.
2024 ACC Preseason Poll
(First-place votes in parenthesis)
- Florida State (81), 2,708
- Clemson (55), 2,657
- Miami (17), 2,344
- NC State (8), 2,318
- Louisville, 1,984
- Virginia Tech (5), 1,968
- SMU, 1,798
- North Carolina, 1,712
- Georgia Tech (1), 1,539
- Cal (2), 1,095)
- Duke, 1,056
- Syracuse, 1,035
- Pitt, 1,016
- Boston College, 890
- Wake Forest, 784
- Virginia, 629
- Stanford, 477
