2024 Louisville Football Schedule and Results
The Louisville football program's football schedule and results from the 2024 season.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Below is the complete schedule for Louisville Cardinals football program for the 2024 season. Results will be added as games are completed.
Week 1: Saturday, Aug. 31 vs. Austin Peay
- Kickoff: 12:00 p.m. EST on ACC Network
Week 2: Saturday, Sept. 7 vs. Jacksonville State
- Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. EST on ACC Network Extra
Week 3: Bye Week
Week 4: Saturday, Sept. 21 vs. Georgia Tech
- Kickoff: TBA
Week 5: Saturday, Sept. 28 at Notre Dame
- Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. EST on Peacock
Week 6: Saturday, Oct. 5 vs. SMU
- Kickoff: TBA
Week 7: Saturday, Oct. 12 at Virginia
- Kickoff: TBA
Week 8: Saturday, Oct. 19 vs. Miami
- Kickoff: TBA
Week 9: Friday, Oct. 25 at Boston College
- Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. EST on ESPN2
Week 10: Saturday, Nov. 2 at Clemson
- Kickoff: TBA
Week 11: Bye Week
Week 12: Saturday, Nov. 16 at Stanford
- Kickoff: TBA
Week 13: Saturday, Nov. 23 vs. Pitt
- Kickoff: TBA
Week 14: Saturday, Nov. 30 at Kentucky
- Kickoff: TBA
(Photo of L&N Stadium via University of Louisville Athletics)
