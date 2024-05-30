Louisville Report

Kickoff Times for Three Louisville Football Games Announced

The Cardinals will kick off their 2024 season against Austin Peay.

University of Louisville PR

Dec 27, 2023; San Diego, CA, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Evan Conley (6) celebrates
Dec 27, 2023; San Diego, CA, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Evan Conley (6) celebrates / Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Press Release from the University of Louisville:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Atlantic Coast Conference has announced start times and television information for three University of Louisville's football games of the 2024 football season.

The Cardinals open the season at home on Saturday, Aug. 31 at 12 p.m. versus Austin Peay in a game that will be televised on the ACC Network.

The following week, Louisville faces Jacksonville State on Saturday, Sept. 7 at 3:30 p.m. on the ACC Network Extra. It will be the first meeting between these two programs.

The league also released times for Louisville’s Friday night game on Oct. 25 at Boston College. The Cardinals and Eagles square off in an ACC contest at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2.

Details on the remaining games will be announced 12-days prior to each contest, unless the networks exercise a six-day pick for a particular game.

(Photo of Evan Conley: Orlando Ramirez - USA TODAY Sports

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

Published
University of Louisville PR

UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE PR