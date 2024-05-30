Kickoff Times for Three Louisville Football Games Announced
Press Release from the University of Louisville:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Atlantic Coast Conference has announced start times and television information for three University of Louisville's football games of the 2024 football season.
The Cardinals open the season at home on Saturday, Aug. 31 at 12 p.m. versus Austin Peay in a game that will be televised on the ACC Network.
The following week, Louisville faces Jacksonville State on Saturday, Sept. 7 at 3:30 p.m. on the ACC Network Extra. It will be the first meeting between these two programs.
The league also released times for Louisville’s Friday night game on Oct. 25 at Boston College. The Cardinals and Eagles square off in an ACC contest at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2.
Details on the remaining games will be announced 12-days prior to each contest, unless the networks exercise a six-day pick for a particular game.
(Photo of Evan Conley: Orlando Ramirez - USA TODAY Sports
