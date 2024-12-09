Louisville Opens as Betting Favorite vs. Washington
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program is ending their 2024 campaign with a matchup against Washington in the Sun Bowl, and oddsmakers are liking them to end the season on a high note.
According to DraftKings, the Cardinals have opened up as a 5.0-point favorite over the Huskies. The over/under has been set at 50.5.
Ever since their embarrassing loss at Stanford on Nov. 16, Louisville has been operating at near peak efficiency. The Cardinals responded to the loss by steamrolling Pitt 37-9 in their home finale, then followed that up with a 41-14 demolition of Kentucky to cap off the regular season and bring back home the Governor's Cup.
As for the Huskies, they might have been the national runner up in 2023, but it has been an up-and-down season under first year head coach Jedd Fisch, who took over after Kalen DeBoer left for Alabama. Washington barely got to bowl eligibility, went under .500 in Big Ten play during their first season in the league, and did not once string together back-to-back wins over FBS teams.
Louisville is 6-6 against-the-spread so far this season, whereas Washington is 5-7. The Cardinals are 2-4 ATS away from home despite being 4-2 straight up, while the Huskies are 0-6 ATS and straight up away from home.
Louisville was able to cover vs. Austin Peay (-38.5), vs. Jax State (-27.5) vs. Georgia Tech (-8.5), at Clemson (+11.5), vs. Pitt (-7.5) and at Kentucky (-4.5); but not at Notre Dame (+6.5), vs. SMU (-6.5), at Virginia (-7.5), vs. Miami (+4.5), at Boston College (-7.5) and at Stanford (-20.5).
Washington covered vs. Weber State (-29.5), vs. Northwestern (-11.5), vs. Michigan (-1.5), vs. USC (+2.5) and vs. UCLA (-4.5); but were unable to do so vs. Eastern Michigan (-25.5), vs. Washington State at a neutral site (-6.0), at Rutgers (+1.0), at Iowa (+3.0), at Indiana (+5.0), at Penn State (+13.5) and at Oregon (+17.0).
Kickoff vs. the Huskies is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 31 at 2:00 p.m. EST.
