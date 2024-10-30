Louisville Report

Louisville Football Bowl Projections: 2024 Week 10

Two bowls are starting to trend for the Cardinals following their win at Boston College.

Matthew McGavic

Oct 25, 2024; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Louisville Cardinals tight end Nate Kurisky (85) reacts to his touchdown against the Boston College Eagles during the second half at Alumni Stadium.
Oct 25, 2024; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Louisville Cardinals tight end Nate Kurisky (85) reacts to his touchdown against the Boston College Eagles during the second half at Alumni Stadium. / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program is now just one win away from officially clinching a bowl game after their comeback win at Boston College.

While there is still not a consensus pick among bowl projectors as to where the Cardinals will be heading this postseason, at this juncture, two bowls are starting to stand out. Of the nine projections for Louisville, seven of them are for either the Sun Bowl or Duke's Mayo Bowl.

As a reminder, the ACC utilizes a system where they organize bowls with conference tie-ins into two tiers, but there is no selection order within each tier. The league and their bowl partners "will make team selections based on several factors, including geographic proximity, avoiding repeat appearances and matchups, and regular-season won-loss records," according to the ACC's official website.

The Cardinals will officially learn their postseason draw on Sunday, Dec. 8, following the end of conference championship weekend. The College Football Playoff selection show begins at 12:00 p.m. that day, and Louisville will learn their bowl shortly after.

With nine weeks of college football now in the rear view mirror, here are bowl projections for Louisville across various publications:

ESPN

  • Projector: Kyle Bonagura
  • Bowl/Matchup: Sun Bowl vs. Arizona State
  • Location: Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Tex.
  • Date/Time: Tuesday, Dec., 31 at 2:30 p.m. EST
  • Projector: Mark Schlabach
  • Bowl/Matchup: Duke's Mayo Bowl vs. Minnesota
  • Location: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
  • Date/Time: Friday, Jan, 3 at 7:30 p.m. EST

CBS

  • Projector: Jerry Palm
  • Bowl/Matchup: Sun Bowl vs. Arizona State
  • Location: Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Tex.
  • Date/Time: Tuesday, Dec., 31 at 2:30 p.m. EST

247Sports

  • Projector: Brad Crawford
  • Bowl/Matchup: Duke's Mayo Bowl vs. Iowa
  • Location: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
  • Date/Time: Friday, Jan, 3 at 7:30 p.m. EST

Athlon Sports

  • Projector: Steve Lassan
  • Bowl/Matchup: Duke's Mayo Bowl vs. Wisconsin
  • Location: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
  • Date/Time: Friday, Jan, 3 at 7:30 p.m. EST

College Football News

  • Projector: Staff Pick
  • Bowl/Matchup: Pop-Tarts Bowl vs. Cincinnati
  • Location: Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.
  • Date/Time: Saturday, Dec, 28 at 3:30 p.m. EST

Action Network

  • Projector: Brett McMurphy
  • Bowl/Matchup: Duke's Mayo Bowl vs. Illinois
  • Location: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
  • Date/Time: Friday, Jan, 3 at 7:30 p.m. EST

USA TODAY

  • Projector: Erick Smith
  • Bowl/Matchup: Sun Bowl vs. Arizona State
  • Location: Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Tex.
  • Date/Time: Tuesday, Dec., 31 at 2:30 p.m. EST

College Football Network

  • Projector: Oliver Hodgkinson
  • Bowl/Matchup: Gator Bowl vs. Ole Miss
  • Location: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.
  • Date/Time: Thursday, Jan, 2 at 7:30 p.m. EST

