Louisville Football Bowl Projections: 2024 Week 10
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program is now just one win away from officially clinching a bowl game after their comeback win at Boston College.
While there is still not a consensus pick among bowl projectors as to where the Cardinals will be heading this postseason, at this juncture, two bowls are starting to stand out. Of the nine projections for Louisville, seven of them are for either the Sun Bowl or Duke's Mayo Bowl.
As a reminder, the ACC utilizes a system where they organize bowls with conference tie-ins into two tiers, but there is no selection order within each tier. The league and their bowl partners "will make team selections based on several factors, including geographic proximity, avoiding repeat appearances and matchups, and regular-season won-loss records," according to the ACC's official website.
The Cardinals will officially learn their postseason draw on Sunday, Dec. 8, following the end of conference championship weekend. The College Football Playoff selection show begins at 12:00 p.m. that day, and Louisville will learn their bowl shortly after.
With nine weeks of college football now in the rear view mirror, here are bowl projections for Louisville across various publications:
ESPN
- Projector: Kyle Bonagura
- Bowl/Matchup: Sun Bowl vs. Arizona State
- Location: Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Tex.
- Date/Time: Tuesday, Dec., 31 at 2:30 p.m. EST
- Projector: Mark Schlabach
- Bowl/Matchup: Duke's Mayo Bowl vs. Minnesota
- Location: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
- Date/Time: Friday, Jan, 3 at 7:30 p.m. EST
CBS
- Projector: Jerry Palm
- Bowl/Matchup: Sun Bowl vs. Arizona State
- Location: Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Tex.
- Date/Time: Tuesday, Dec., 31 at 2:30 p.m. EST
247Sports
- Projector: Brad Crawford
- Bowl/Matchup: Duke's Mayo Bowl vs. Iowa
- Location: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
- Date/Time: Friday, Jan, 3 at 7:30 p.m. EST
Athlon Sports
- Projector: Steve Lassan
- Bowl/Matchup: Duke's Mayo Bowl vs. Wisconsin
- Location: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
- Date/Time: Friday, Jan, 3 at 7:30 p.m. EST
College Football News
- Projector: Staff Pick
- Bowl/Matchup: Pop-Tarts Bowl vs. Cincinnati
- Location: Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.
- Date/Time: Saturday, Dec, 28 at 3:30 p.m. EST
Action Network
- Projector: Brett McMurphy
- Bowl/Matchup: Duke's Mayo Bowl vs. Illinois
- Location: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
- Date/Time: Friday, Jan, 3 at 7:30 p.m. EST
USA TODAY
- Projector: Erick Smith
- Bowl/Matchup: Sun Bowl vs. Arizona State
- Location: Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Tex.
- Date/Time: Tuesday, Dec., 31 at 2:30 p.m. EST
College Football Network
- Projector: Oliver Hodgkinson
- Bowl/Matchup: Gator Bowl vs. Ole Miss
- Location: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.
- Date/Time: Thursday, Jan, 2 at 7:30 p.m. EST
(Photo of Nate Kurisky: Eric Canha - Imagn Images)
