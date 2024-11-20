Louisville Football Bowl Projections: 2024 Week 13
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program recently suffered an embarrassing loss to Stanford, and when you combine last weekend's chaos across college football, there's back to being no consensus pick among bowl projectors for the Cardinals' postseason destination.
After a couple bowls started standing back out last week, this week, six different bowl were named by the nine projectors. However, the Duke's Mayo Bowl did get three picks and the Sun Bowl received a couple picks.
As a reminder, the ACC utilizes a system where they organize bowls with conference tie-ins into two tiers, but there is no selection order within each tier. The league and their bowl partners "will make team selections based on several factors, including geographic proximity, avoiding repeat appearances and matchups, and regular-season won-loss records," according to the ACC's official website.
The Cardinals will officially learn their postseason draw on Sunday, Dec. 8, following the end of conference championship weekend. The College Football Playoff selection show begins at 12:00 p.m. that day, and Louisville will learn their bowl shortly after.
With 12 weeks of college football now in the rear view mirror, here are bowl projections for Louisville across various publications:
ESPN
- Projector: Kyle Bonagura
- Bowl/Matchup: Sun Bowl vs. USC
- Location: Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Tex.
- Date/Time: Tuesday, Dec. 31 at 2:30 p.m. EST
- Projector: Mark Schlabach
- Bowl/Matchup: Pinstripe Bowl vs. Wisconsin
- Location: Yankee Stadium in Bronx, N.Y.
- Date/Time: Saturday, Dec. 28 at 12:00 p.m. EST
CBS
- Projector: Jerry Palm
- Bowl/Matchup: Gator Bowl vs. South Carolina
- Location: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.
- Date/Time: Thursday, Jan. 2 at 7:30 p.m. EST
247Sports
- Projector: Brad Crawford
- Bowl/Matchup: Duke's Mayo Bowl vs. Nebraska
- Location: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
- Date/Time: Friday, Jan. 3 at 7:30 p.m. EST
Athlon Sports
- Projector: Steve Lassan
- Bowl/Matchup: Duke's Mayo Bowl vs. Minnesota
- Location: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
- Date/Time: Friday, Jan. 3 at 7:30 p.m. EST
College Football News
- Projector: Staff Pick
- Bowl/Matchup: Duke's Mayo Bowl vs. Michigan
- Location: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
- Date/Time: Friday, Jan. 3 at 7:30 p.m. EST
Action Network
- Projector: Brett McMurphy
- Bowl/Matchup: Military Bowl vs. Navy
- Location: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Mary.
- Date/Time: Saturday, Dec. 28 at 5:45 p.m. EST
USA TODAY
- Projector: Erick Smith
- Bowl/Matchup: Sun Bowl vs. Washington
- Location: Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Tex.
- Date/Time: Tuesday, Dec. 31 at 2:30 p.m. EST
College Football Network
- Projector: Oliver Hodgkinson
- Bowl/Matchup: ReliaQuest Bowl vs. Rutgers
- Location: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.
- Date/Time: Tuesday, Dec. 31 at 12:00 p.m. EST
(Photo of Isaac Brown, Tyler Shough: Bob Kupbens - Imagn Images)
